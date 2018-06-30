Leader accuses PML-N's Sindh leadership of demanding Rs3 million for party ticket

The former president of PML-N's Sindh chapter, Babu Sarfaraz Jatoi, on Friday came forward with serious accusations against the party leadership, saying that they had demanded Rs3 million in exchange for awarding him a party ticket.

Jatoi, who has also remained the party's senior central vice president, alleged that the Rs3m demand had come from the leadership of the party's Sindh chapter.

"I was not awarded the NA-201 Larkana ticket for refusing to pay Rs3 million," the dejected leader said. "This is the reward I get for my 30-year service to the party."

Jatoi claimed that he had waited all day for news of the ticket but when he contacted the party's Sindh leadership, he was asked for Rs3m.

He alleged that Shah Muhammad Shah, the current PML-N Sindh president, had "set up a mandi (market) in Sindh and distributed party tickets in exchange for money".

Read more: The PML-N made bold claims in its 2013 manifesto. How many of those promises did it keep?

The senior leader said he has withdrawn from the election race and announced that he will hold a press conference in Larkana on Saturday, June 30 to "unveil the abominable face of PML-N Sindh".

'PML-N has disregarded merit'

Meanwhile, a disgruntled PML-N worker from Islamabad, Hafeezur Rehman Tipu, has announced his decision to run for elections as an independent candidate after he wasn't issued a party ticket for NA-54.

"My party has disregarded merit [whilst awarding tickets]," he alleged, adding that the PML-N had "turned demerit into merit".

In a video message announcing his decision, Tipu alleged that the party had "decided to honoured the note (money) rather than vote" despite the fact that he was a fully-deserving candidate, enjoying the support of many prominent figures from the constituency.

He expressed confidence that the 'bucket' (his symbol) will stand victorious from NA-54.