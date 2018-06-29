DAWN.COM

Late Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani’s son elected unopposed from PS-06

Hanif Samoon | Imtiaz MugheriUpdated June 29, 2018

Former PPP MNA Mir Shabbir Ahmed Bijarani, son of late provincial minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, was on Friday elected unopposed from the Sindh Assembly constituency of PS-06 in Kashmore.

Mir Shabbir was elected unopposed on a PPP ticket after the nomination papers of his opponent, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal's Pir Abdul Qayoom, were rejected by the returning officer (RO) and an election tribunal in Sukkur as well. Other opponents had withdrawn in Shabbir's favour.

Mir Shabbir Ahmed Bijarani. Photo courtesy: na.gov.pk
Mir Shabbir Ahmed Bijarani. Photo courtesy: na.gov.pk

According to a notification issued by RO Ataullah Mahar, there are a total of 145,851 registered voters in the Kandhkot- Kashmore constituency, including 83,671 males and 62,180 females.

The younger Bijarani is the first PPP candidate who has been elected unopposed on a provincial assembly seat in the country.

After parting with the PPP to announce his candidature as an independent at a presser with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders earlier this week, Mir Shabbir returned to party fold just a day later and was seen behind his party's Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari when he revealed its manifesto yesterday.

He submitted his PPP ticket to the RO today, following which the notification was issued.

PS-06 falls in the same area from where Mir Shabbir's father, veteran politician Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani was elected to the provincial assembly in 2013.

Bodies of the elder Bijarani, the Sindh minister for planning and development, and his wife Fariha Razzak Haroon, a former member of Sindh Assembly, were found in their Karachi residence in February this year.

Police had reached the conclusion that the seasoned lawmaker committed suicide by shooting himself after killing his wife over some ‘domestic dispute’.

