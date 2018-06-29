DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC suspends tribunal decision on Abbasi's disqualification for life

Rana BilalJune 29, 2018

Email


The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended the Punjab Election Appellate Tribunal's decision disqualifying former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for life for not being 'honest' and 'sagacious', and barring him from contesting the election from his native NA-57 (Rawalpindi-I) constituency.

A two-judge LHC bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi summoned the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to appear in the hearing of the case on July 2.

Abbasi's lawyer told the court today that the appellate tribunal only has the right to accept or reject nomination papers, and cannot disqualify a candidate. He maintained that Abbasi presented details of all his assets in the nomination papers.

The presiding officer of the tribunal, Justice Ibadur Rahman Lodhi, had on Wednesday disqualified both Abbasi and Pakstan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Fawad Chaudhry.

A visibly angry Abbasi had soon after announced he would challenge the decision, and voiced concern over the judge's decision. "The election is not a game. It should not be turned into a spectacle," Abbasi had said while speaking to DawnNewsTV.

"How can a decision be made without having heard the defendant's argument?" he had asked.

Meanwhile, the decision against Chaudhry was suspended by the LHC yesterday.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
El Cid
Jun 29, 2018 04:08pm

Nawaz and Abbasi are fighting back. Coming into their own. What more can one ask.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 29, 2018 04:09pm

What is going on in our country in the name of elections. We are living in denial. The world is watching and we are becoming a laughingstock.

Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 29, 2018 04:12pm

Good and fair call by LHC.

Khaja
Jun 29, 2018 04:20pm

Congrats Mr Abbasi. Justice prevailed.

Arif
Jun 29, 2018 04:23pm

great!!1

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jun 29, 2018 04:23pm

Now let’s see, whether he is held responsible and punished for contempt of court or will the court let him go.

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jun 29, 2018 04:26pm

You can criticise judgements but not the judges personally.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Aligning incentives

Aligning incentives

Pakistani academics know all too well how easy it is to game the system set up by the HEC.

Editorial

FATF’s unwelcome action
Updated June 29, 2018

FATF’s unwelcome action

It should be a priority for the Pakistani leadership to do everything possible to get off the list as soon as possible.
June 29, 2018

New blow for PML-N

THE scrutiny of electoral papers has in the past often resulted in an overzealous application of the law. The effect...
June 29, 2018

Iranian nuclear plant

EVER since the US, under the Trump presidency, unilaterally withdrew from the multilaterally negotiated Iran nuclear...
June 28, 2018

Biased accountability

THE National Accountability Bureau denies there is ongoing politicisation of accountability in the country or that...
June 28, 2018

Bahria’s appeal

CHIEF Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday rightly alluded to a basic principle of integrity: no amount of apparent...
June 28, 2018

Pakistan’s first blind judge

THEY say that justice is blind — that is, impartial and objective — and that all citizens stand equal before the...