ECP extends polling time till 6pm
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced an extension in polling time for upcoming General Election by an hour. The polling will now begin at 8am and end at 6pm instead of the usual 5pm, an ECP press release said.
The purpose of the extension is to ensure greater participation of voters in the polling process, the ECP said.
The move comes days after the ECP rejected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) plea to extend polling hours until 8pm saying that the timings were ordained by the law and there was no need for them to be extended.
ECP issues notice to Nawaz over party name
Separately, the ECP issued notice to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif to appear before the commission in a petition arguing the name of the party cannot contain the name of a disqualified person.
Nawaz, who was disqualified via the Panamagate verdict last year and later removed from his own party's presidency, has been asked to appear on July 9.
Comments (5)
In my view, the extension of one hour polling time is not going to be enough, it should had been extended for at least three hours, so people are able to cast their votes in the evening, as it is done in the Europe and other countries for convenient purposes.
This is a good news for the Voters. Longer hours at the polling station will make it more convenient for voters to cast their votes. More participation is a good sign and incur age the voters to come to the polling booth.
Make a strong system for postal balloting. This is the only way to increase participantion.
Even if ECP extends the time till midnight. Nothing good can or will come from these elections, when the census data and delimitations done are absolutely incorrect. Hence, all that is happening in the name of elections right now is nothing but an eye wash. Everything is pre planned for General Selections I mean General Elections 2018.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani . If Indian election commission can afford to use evm machine instead of paper ballot paper which is more full proof why can’t Pakistan.