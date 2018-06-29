DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP extends polling time till 6pm

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated June 29, 2018

Email


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced an extension in polling time for upcoming General Election by an hour. The polling will now begin at 8am and end at 6pm instead of the usual 5pm, an ECP press release said.

The purpose of the extension is to ensure greater participation of voters in the polling process, the ECP said.

The move comes days after the ECP rejected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) plea to extend polling hours until 8pm saying that the timings were ordained by the law and there was no need for them to be extended.

ECP issues notice to Nawaz over party name

Separately, the ECP issued notice to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif to appear before the commission in a petition arguing the name of the party cannot contain the name of a disqualified person.

Nawaz, who was disqualified via the Panamagate verdict last year and later removed from his own party's presidency, has been asked to appear on July 9.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Home

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 29, 2018 12:59pm

In my view, the extension of one hour polling time is not going to be enough, it should had been extended for at least three hours, so people are able to cast their votes in the evening, as it is done in the Europe and other countries for convenient purposes.

ANWAR S SYED . St.Louis, MO. USA
Jun 29, 2018 01:10pm

This is a good news for the Voters. Longer hours at the polling station will make it more convenient for voters to cast their votes. More participation is a good sign and incur age the voters to come to the polling booth.

ARIF
Jun 29, 2018 01:18pm

Make a strong system for postal balloting. This is the only way to increase participantion.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 29, 2018 01:20pm

Even if ECP extends the time till midnight. Nothing good can or will come from these elections, when the census data and delimitations done are absolutely incorrect. Hence, all that is happening in the name of elections right now is nothing but an eye wash. Everything is pre planned for General Selections I mean General Elections 2018. 

420
Jun 29, 2018 01:37pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani . If Indian election commission can afford to use evm machine instead of paper ballot paper which is more full proof why can’t Pakistan.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Aligning incentives

Aligning incentives

Pakistani academics know all too well how easy it is to game the system set up by the HEC.

Editorial

FATF’s unwelcome action
Updated June 29, 2018

FATF’s unwelcome action

It should be a priority for the Pakistani leadership to do everything possible to get off the list as soon as possible.
June 29, 2018

New blow for PML-N

THE scrutiny of electoral papers has in the past often resulted in an overzealous application of the law. The effect...
June 29, 2018

Iranian nuclear plant

EVER since the US, under the Trump presidency, unilaterally withdrew from the multilaterally negotiated Iran nuclear...
June 28, 2018

Biased accountability

THE National Accountability Bureau denies there is ongoing politicisation of accountability in the country or that...
June 28, 2018

Bahria’s appeal

CHIEF Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday rightly alluded to a basic principle of integrity: no amount of apparent...
June 28, 2018

Pakistan’s first blind judge

THEY say that justice is blind — that is, impartial and objective — and that all citizens stand equal before the...