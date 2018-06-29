DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Zainab case: Division bench to decide on public hanging

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 29, 2018

Email


LAHORE: A Lahore High Court single bench on Thursday referred a petition to a division bench to decide whether convict in Zainab’s rape-cum-murder case should be hanged publicly.

Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq was hearing a petition moved by father of Zainab demanding public hanging of Imran Ali, the convict.

The judge observed that a division bench should decide the matter since the convict had been sentenced under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Therefore, the judge referred the petition to the chief justice for its fixation before division bench.

Zainab’s father Amin Ansari had contended through counsel that appeals of the convict stood dismissed by all legal forums including the high court and the Supreme Court. He said section 22 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 empowered the government to hang a convict publicly.

The counsel requested the court to order the government to ensure that the convict was hanged publicly to satisfy the requirement of deterrence in society.

An anti-terrorism court had on Feb 17, 2018 awarded death sentence on four counts to Imran Ali following a four-day trial conducted in the Kot Lakhpat central jail. The convict was also separately given life imprisonment and a seven-year jail term in addition to the death penalty. The LHC and the SC had dismissed his appeals against the sentence.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
M. Emad
Jun 29, 2018 09:41am

Pakistan should abolish capital punishment.

Hwh
Jun 29, 2018 09:47am

It should not be a good ide. It'll be a revenge in that case. And law doesn't take revenge, it delivers justice.

Pakistani
Jun 29, 2018 09:59am

Assuming its 101% sure that was the culprit then yes.

Mohsin Nosherwani
Jun 29, 2018 10:22am

Does deterrent theory of punishment workable in single case?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Aligning incentives

Aligning incentives

Pakistani academics know all too well how easy it is to game the system set up by the HEC.

Editorial

FATF’s unwelcome action
Updated June 29, 2018

FATF’s unwelcome action

It should be a priority for the Pakistani leadership to do everything possible to get off the list as soon as possible.
June 29, 2018

New blow for PML-N

THE scrutiny of electoral papers has in the past often resulted in an overzealous application of the law. The effect...
June 29, 2018

Iranian nuclear plant

EVER since the US, under the Trump presidency, unilaterally withdrew from the multilaterally negotiated Iran nuclear...
June 28, 2018

Biased accountability

THE National Accountability Bureau denies there is ongoing politicisation of accountability in the country or that...
June 28, 2018

Bahria’s appeal

CHIEF Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday rightly alluded to a basic principle of integrity: no amount of apparent...
June 28, 2018

Pakistan’s first blind judge

THEY say that justice is blind — that is, impartial and objective — and that all citizens stand equal before the...