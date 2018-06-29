DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Several dead in newsroom shooting in US Maryland state

APUpdated June 29, 2018

Email


Several people were feared killed on Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington.

A reporter for the Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, tweeted that a “gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.” He said several people were killed.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Davis said.

Up to four people had been killed, according to CBS News quoting two sources.

The newspaper is located in a four-story office building in Annapolis, the capital of the US state of Maryland. The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed.

“ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Tobacco said on Twitter.

The local Anne Arundel police force added: “Confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search the building.”

“Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said. “Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Ahmed khan lehri
Jun 29, 2018 01:19am

If the suspect is muslim then he is terrorist and if he is not a muslim then he is mental patient.

Tayyab
Jun 29, 2018 01:19am

Whoi will put USA on FATF list???? What kind of justice is that. So many terrorist in USA already.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 28, 2018

Biased accountability

THE National Accountability Bureau denies there is ongoing politicisation of accountability in the country or that...
June 28, 2018

Bahria’s appeal

CHIEF Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday rightly alluded to a basic principle of integrity: no amount of apparent...
June 28, 2018

Pakistan’s first blind judge

THEY say that justice is blind — that is, impartial and objective — and that all citizens stand equal before the...
Updated June 27, 2018

Targeting Dawn

AN adversarial relationship between a free media and the state and public officials it seeks to cover is necessary...
June 27, 2018

Gas price increase

IT is no secret that gas prices need to be sharply revised upward across the country but successive governments have...
June 27, 2018

Erdogan’s victory

AFTER 15 years in power, both as prime minister and president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to start a new...