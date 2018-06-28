DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Only 3.3% candidates pass CSS examination in 2017

Dawn.com | Tahir SheraniJune 28, 2018

Email


Just a little over three per cent of all candidates were able to pass the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations of 2017, while the top three positions were clinched by male candidates.

According to results declared by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday, only 3.3pc students could secure the minimum passing marks.

Statistics show a total of 9,391 candidates appeared in the written examination of the year 2017; out of them only 312 managed to pass.

After viva voce 310 candidates, including 199 males and 111 females, finally qualified.

The 2017 result is a slight improvement over that of the previous year, when only 199 candidates (2.06pc) out of a total of 9,643 had cleared all rounds.

Examine: CSS decline

A press release stated that only 261 candidates have been recommended for appointments (155 male and 106 female) to posts in BS-17 out of all the qualified aspirants.

According to the results, the top three positions were bagged by male candidates — Muhammad Awaid Irshad (Punjab domicile) stood first, while Adeel Akbar (Punjab domicile) and Mohammad Murtaza (Sindh urban domicile) secured second and third positions, respectively. The top three positions of the last CSS exam were all taken by female candidates.

The results of the CSS exams have been facing decline for several years (until 2017), as 3.33pc students cleared the exam in 2014, 3.11pc in 2015 and 2.06pc in 2016.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 28, 2018

Biased accountability

THE National Accountability Bureau denies there is ongoing politicisation of accountability in the country or that...
June 28, 2018

Bahria’s appeal

CHIEF Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday rightly alluded to a basic principle of integrity: no amount of apparent...
June 28, 2018

Pakistan’s first blind judge

THEY say that justice is blind — that is, impartial and objective — and that all citizens stand equal before the...
Updated June 27, 2018

Targeting Dawn

AN adversarial relationship between a free media and the state and public officials it seeks to cover is necessary...
June 27, 2018

Gas price increase

IT is no secret that gas prices need to be sharply revised upward across the country but successive governments have...
June 27, 2018

Erdogan’s victory

AFTER 15 years in power, both as prime minister and president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to start a new...