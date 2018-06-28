DAWN.COM

Firebrand PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz held in contempt of court

Haseeb BhattiUpdated June 28, 2018

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday held outspoken PML-N leader and former privatisation minister Daniyal Aziz in contempt of court, and sentenced him till the rising of the court, which renders him disqualified to contest elections for a period of five years under Article 63 (1)(g) of the Constitution, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to Article 63 (1)(g) of the Constitution, a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), if­ he has been convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction...unless a period of five years has elapsed since his release.

Speaking outside the court, Aziz denied ever saying the words for which he was held in contempt. "I never said the words that were written in the newspaper and for which I was held in contempt," he claimed.

Aziz argued that the contemptuous phrases on whose basis he was held in contempt were censored with a beep when they were aired in news bulletins, which according to Aziz, was akin to him not having said it.

"I have never violated the court's orders," he said. "In fact, me and my party — the PML-N — have always implemented the court's orders. To disagree is our right, we have always done that and will keep on doing it."

Following the verdict, Aziz's legal counsel announced that his client would file a review petition in the Supreme Court. If the verdict gets overturned in review, Aziz may still be able to contest the July 25 general elections from NA-77 (Narowal).

On February 7, the apex court had issued a notice to Aziz for contempt of court for an "anti-judiciary" speech made by him.

On March 13, the SC had indicted Aziz in the contempt case. The proceedings were held under the Contempt of the Court Ordinance 2003, read with Article 204 of the Constitution, against Aziz for making derogatory and contemptuous speeches and statements against the apex court which were also telecast by different television channels.

The SC bench had observed that Aziz was "committed to scandalising the court". Aziz had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The charges against him were that Aziz, a federal minister at the time, while addressing a press conference on Sept 8 last year, had accused Justice Ijazul Ahsan of summoning NAB authorities in Lahore for preparing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his family members and Ishaq Dar.

Similarly, on Dec 21 last year, Aziz had hurled accusations against Justice Ahsan by demanding that he tells the nation who confided in him about the Capital FZE.

The SC ruling on Aziz's contempt case and his subsequent ineligibility to contest polls evokes the memory of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani's conviction of 2012.

Awan Sahib
Jun 28, 2018 10:38am

Prepoll rigging in full swing. This is virtual martial law led by our honorable courts.

zubair Ahmed
Jun 28, 2018 10:38am

Poor guy is gone, NS has destroyed political careers of many loud mouths.

Sheikh Sa'adi
Jun 28, 2018 10:38am

NS disqualified.

Abbasi disqualified.

Daniyal Aziz disqualified

Match Fixing aka Pre Poll Rigging in progress.

Abdulla Hussain
Jun 28, 2018 10:39am

There arrogance is catching them by their neck

Javed Malik
Jun 28, 2018 10:39am

Right decision from hon'ble court.

Brother
Jun 28, 2018 10:40am

Equal level playing field is not given to PML-N, this thing will make comming election controversial.

Arshad
Jun 28, 2018 10:41am

Welldone SC !!!!

Mazhar.A.Khan
Jun 28, 2018 10:42am

Very positive. These guys had made mockery of every institution other than loot & plunder.
It's time to clean the mess. ...Please

zayan
Jun 28, 2018 10:42am

@Awan Sahib are you serious. It's the correct decision. when there is no law, many of you say Pakistan has no law and once court starts taking actions then people have concerns. Did you ever give anything to Pakistan or did something good for the country?

ahmad
Jun 28, 2018 10:42am

the end of PML N... slowly and gradually...

Zahid
Jun 28, 2018 10:42am

Now Danial Aziz will enjoy his 5 years of unemployment.

jz
Jun 28, 2018 10:42am

this is a country ? where every thing has gone astray where will we go who will listen to us every thing has been hijacked The justice the law the politics

Sheikh Waqar-ul-Hassan
Jun 28, 2018 10:43am

PRE=POLL RIGGING for the elections which are actually SELECTIONs 2018. And it has alwasy been like this for the last 60 Years.

Ajr
Jun 28, 2018 10:44am

Poor decision. Everything scewed against PMLN.

Mian Gul
Jun 28, 2018 10:44am

Excellent decision, Everyone should show respect to the courts and judges no one is above the law

Hameed Gul
Jun 28, 2018 10:45am

He fully deserves it

Umer Farooq
Jun 28, 2018 10:46am

If some people think that Judiciary is against PMLN in recent scenario, can please those people answer me "Whether Sharif's gang have run their-selves and the entire country according to constitution????" If you say NO, then You yourself are right judge and there is no need to target Judiciary

Khan Pakistani
Jun 28, 2018 10:46am

Good judgment! Put him behind bars pls.

Nawaz
Jun 28, 2018 10:47am

Excellent decision which would serve as a deterrent to contempt of court and scandalous behaviour towards superior courts. NS and Maryam's tirades against judiciary have destroyed the careers of PML(N) stalwarts.

Kamran
Jun 28, 2018 10:49am

He has a history of showing outrage for sure!!

Mohajir
Jun 28, 2018 10:49am

This is what pakistanis call it Pre poll rigging.

Awan Sahib
Jun 28, 2018 10:50am

@zubair Ahmed Kindly stop blaming Nawaz Sharif for this debacle. This situation is created because of the overstepping of boundaries of certain institutions and selective justice.

Citizen26
Jun 28, 2018 10:51am

@zubair Ahmed he got what he deserved. Its a reminder for people to respect the courts and obey law which he clearly did not

xyz
Jun 28, 2018 10:54am

One should know that fight with Courts and Army give them nothing but defeat only.

Khalid Javaid
Jun 28, 2018 10:55am

it is another step forward towards strengthening of the key state institutions. No one should dare to bad-mouth against the key state organs for their political point scoring.

Shahid
Jun 28, 2018 10:57am

He knew what he was doing had serious consequences. Excellent decision.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 28, 2018 10:57am

What goes around comes around. This term "Karma" explains it all. Now PML-N have a taste of your own medicine. Enjoy. Long live Pakistan.

Insane_Astronomer
Jun 28, 2018 10:58am

well done supreme court.

Syed Saad Ahmed
Jun 28, 2018 10:58am

@Awan Sahib You mess with the bull you get the horns. So why complain now? And virtual martial law? Looks like you don't actually have a clue what you're talking about.

Zahid
Jun 28, 2018 11:01am

@zubair Ahmed Every individual is responsible for their own actions

Omer
Jun 28, 2018 11:01am

Great decision by court. He gave controversial statements many times

zayan
Jun 28, 2018 11:01am

@Sheikh Sa They deserve that, no reason to bring elections on it.

abdullah
Jun 28, 2018 11:05am

History repeating itself! The millennial can witness, how the virtual Marshall laws are imposed.

Saima Shahzadi
Jun 28, 2018 11:06am

Our Heads are down in shame today. This dark period will pass. PTI will be defeated. Injustice will stop.

Shoaib
Jun 28, 2018 11:11am

He belongs to PML-N that is why he got disqualified.

Asif
Jun 28, 2018 11:14am

Timing of the decisions of honorable courts and NAB is being questioned globally. Such untimely and somewhat biased decisions will led the country to enter in another 5 years of confusion. Please stop!

SDA
Jun 28, 2018 11:28am

Great job SC!

