Firebrand PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz held in contempt of court
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday held outspoken PML-N leader and former privatisation minister Daniyal Aziz in contempt of court, and sentenced him till the rising of the court, which renders him disqualified to contest elections for a period of five years under Article 63 (1)(g) of the Constitution, DawnNewsTV reported.
According to Article 63 (1)(g) of the Constitution, a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), if he has been convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction...unless a period of five years has elapsed since his release.
Speaking outside the court, Aziz denied ever saying the words for which he was held in contempt. "I never said the words that were written in the newspaper and for which I was held in contempt," he claimed.
Aziz argued that the contemptuous phrases on whose basis he was held in contempt were censored with a beep when they were aired in news bulletins, which according to Aziz, was akin to him not having said it.
"I have never violated the court's orders," he said. "In fact, me and my party — the PML-N — have always implemented the court's orders. To disagree is our right, we have always done that and will keep on doing it."
Following the verdict, Aziz's legal counsel announced that his client would file a review petition in the Supreme Court. If the verdict gets overturned in review, Aziz may still be able to contest the July 25 general elections from NA-77 (Narowal).
On February 7, the apex court had issued a notice to Aziz for contempt of court for an "anti-judiciary" speech made by him.
On March 13, the SC had indicted Aziz in the contempt case. The proceedings were held under the Contempt of the Court Ordinance 2003, read with Article 204 of the Constitution, against Aziz for making derogatory and contemptuous speeches and statements against the apex court which were also telecast by different television channels.
The SC bench had observed that Aziz was "committed to scandalising the court". Aziz had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
The charges against him were that Aziz, a federal minister at the time, while addressing a press conference on Sept 8 last year, had accused Justice Ijazul Ahsan of summoning NAB authorities in Lahore for preparing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his family members and Ishaq Dar.
Similarly, on Dec 21 last year, Aziz had hurled accusations against Justice Ahsan by demanding that he tells the nation who confided in him about the Capital FZE.
The SC ruling on Aziz's contempt case and his subsequent ineligibility to contest polls evokes the memory of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani's conviction of 2012.
Comments (37)
Prepoll rigging in full swing. This is virtual martial law led by our honorable courts.
Poor guy is gone, NS has destroyed political careers of many loud mouths.
NS disqualified.
Abbasi disqualified.
Daniyal Aziz disqualified
Match Fixing aka Pre Poll Rigging in progress.
There arrogance is catching them by their neck
Right decision from hon'ble court.
Equal level playing field is not given to PML-N, this thing will make comming election controversial.
Welldone SC !!!!
Very positive. These guys had made mockery of every institution other than loot & plunder.
It's time to clean the mess. ...Please
@Awan Sahib are you serious. It's the correct decision. when there is no law, many of you say Pakistan has no law and once court starts taking actions then people have concerns. Did you ever give anything to Pakistan or did something good for the country?
the end of PML N... slowly and gradually...
Now Danial Aziz will enjoy his 5 years of unemployment.
this is a country ? where every thing has gone astray where will we go who will listen to us every thing has been hijacked The justice the law the politics
PRE=POLL RIGGING for the elections which are actually SELECTIONs 2018. And it has alwasy been like this for the last 60 Years.
Poor decision. Everything scewed against PMLN.
Excellent decision, Everyone should show respect to the courts and judges no one is above the law
He fully deserves it
If some people think that Judiciary is against PMLN in recent scenario, can please those people answer me "Whether Sharif's gang have run their-selves and the entire country according to constitution????" If you say NO, then You yourself are right judge and there is no need to target Judiciary
Good judgment! Put him behind bars pls.
Excellent decision which would serve as a deterrent to contempt of court and scandalous behaviour towards superior courts. NS and Maryam's tirades against judiciary have destroyed the careers of PML(N) stalwarts.
He has a history of showing outrage for sure!!
This is what pakistanis call it Pre poll rigging.
@zubair Ahmed Kindly stop blaming Nawaz Sharif for this debacle. This situation is created because of the overstepping of boundaries of certain institutions and selective justice.
@zubair Ahmed he got what he deserved. Its a reminder for people to respect the courts and obey law which he clearly did not
One should know that fight with Courts and Army give them nothing but defeat only.
it is another step forward towards strengthening of the key state institutions. No one should dare to bad-mouth against the key state organs for their political point scoring.
He knew what he was doing had serious consequences. Excellent decision.
What goes around comes around. This term "Karma" explains it all. Now PML-N have a taste of your own medicine. Enjoy. Long live Pakistan.
well done supreme court.
@Awan Sahib You mess with the bull you get the horns. So why complain now? And virtual martial law? Looks like you don't actually have a clue what you're talking about.
@zubair Ahmed Every individual is responsible for their own actions
Great decision by court. He gave controversial statements many times
@Sheikh Sa They deserve that, no reason to bring elections on it.
History repeating itself! The millennial can witness, how the virtual Marshall laws are imposed.
Our Heads are down in shame today. This dark period will pass. PTI will be defeated. Injustice will stop.
He belongs to PML-N that is why he got disqualified.
Timing of the decisions of honorable courts and NAB is being questioned globally. Such untimely and somewhat biased decisions will led the country to enter in another 5 years of confusion. Please stop!
Great job SC!