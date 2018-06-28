Pakistan placed on FATF grey list
WASHINGTON: Pakistan was officially placed on a terrorism financing watchdog’s grey list on Wednesday, failing the country’s efforts to avoid the designation, diplomatic sources claimed.
The report could not be confirmed independently and the FATF did not make an official announcement till late in night.
The sources said that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) took this decision during a plenary meeting in Paris, arguing that Pakistan had failed to act against terror financing on its soil.
Earlier in the day, caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar urged the FATF to remove Pakistan from its grey list.
FATF is a global body that combats terrorist financing and money laundering. The decision to place Pakistan on the global money-laundering watchdog’s grey list was made during its plenary meeting in February this year.
As the FATF plenary began its proceedings on Wednesday, the Pakistani delegation apprised the watchdog of steps Islamabad had taken to stem money laundering and terror financing.
Earlier reports from Paris had indicated that Pakistan may get more time to take measures to implement the FATF’s anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations.
Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2018
Comments (49)
After all there is limit to everything.
Good
Good for Pakistan. It should be a reason to restrict monetary transactions by terrorists and unrestricted donations by public.
So Dawn leak was right!
This is big news and why our media don’t say anything about this issue.
So Dawn leak was right, remember this headline "Exclusive: Act against militants or face international isolation, civilians tell military"
On the positive note this might be a blessing in disguise for Pakistan & for Pakistani nation. Now Pakistani government officials would hopefully be more proactive in getting rid of the loopholes in our financial system that are being exploited by terrorists, by criminals & by the corrupt rich people or politicians themselves. How can we forget nothing happened to the model Ayyan who was caught with more than half a million US dollars in her bag trying to fly out but was let go free without any consequences ?
At least pakistan is saved for the time being for not enlisted in black list. Still time is there to repair the damage. Come heavy on terrorism of any kind without doing "global" politics. Repair the relationship with neighbours.
We should always 'act' in time rather than always 'react' later on as we shall do now.
We as a nation are mature enough to comprehend the ramifications of such moves and therefore should not put coming generations' future at stake.
Still there is time to act.
Time to accept the truth
Rupee is already in free fall! With this news, whatever little investment coming in that will stop too taking Rupee to 200 per dollar by December.
State Bank of Pakistan is a foreign exchange regulatory institution, and Pak foreign remittances laws are very stringent and fullfill the modern financial codes, and Pak Schedule Banks too are best performing accepted banks.The FATF recommendation is factually not right. It's a political gimmick to press unduly the Care Taker Govt, which has no part or mandate to comment on this subject. Ofcourse our well educated & talented officers at State Bank can well answer all questions anyone has about foreign remittances which are critically monitored.
Step in the right direction...
India would be next I tell you.
They have been there. They barely noticed.
Nobody is surprised. Black list soon enough.
Grey, blue, black. Who cares actually. This is the West's frustration over Pakistan getting out of its grip. Nobody in Pakistan even knew when we were there last time.
If it is true then consider yourself lucky. Just missed the black list. But it may become reality if the authority do not take it seriously. I can't understand that the decision making authority why don't understand that the theory of 1980 are no longer valid. And you can't fool the world everytime. In one hand you are allowing a terrorist to contest election and telling the world that you have sacrificed so much. Even you have done but no one will believe that. So stop trying to fool yourself and the world. Else future will be more horrible.
Who's surprised?
It is not a surprise as it was known a long time ago. After gray, it will be black.
FATF is influenced by Pakistan enemies, so no matter what Pakistan does in helping will not effect the outcome.So best route is to stop all cooperation and communications till bias behavior is changed.
I am not surprised at all.
Poor diplomacy on the part of the country. What can you expect from others when you yourself are not serious about your national issues and problems.
Unfortunately Corrupt practices and dishonest leaders have been harming national interests. There should be an end to it now.
I guess not getting into blacklist is still a success. Given the fact how openly Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar are collecting money in the name of charity.
What a shame ! A total failure of our foreign policy Thank you Noon league
Let's hope that this acts as a catalyst for Pakistan to change course.
Time for Pakitan for a deep introspection rather than blaming India and the west
It is high time for Pakistan to rise on its feet, develop herself as strong nation, bring policies that improve the life of the people, invest in science and technology, healthcare and environment. Pakistan also need to sit tightly with the neighboring countries to settle down the issues and move forward. Pakistan people cannot wait for centuries, our kids need a better place to live. I feel no ashamed to say that we need a leader like Modi who can upright our nation and bring what so called- SELF-RESPECT.
Dr. Shahenshah Khaan. Boston,US.
Now Foreign policy will get even more complicated.
Why the common man suffers due to wrong policies of the state and it's institutions ?
Sooner or later things happens it’s way.
This is what you are rewarded with after sacrificing financially and losing precious lives of innocent people in the country ... just because of the leaders having no leadership qualities. Victims are unable to present their case ...
Not a good news indeed. See what NS was saying was for our benefit not to tag him as anything. NS tried hard to pull us out of this mess through different narratives and dawn leaks but we didnt bother and instead umpires used different institutions agaibst NS. Instead of correcting ourselves whoh our friends like China dn Russia as well say we are fightibg with the one who talks of improvment. Now please try to tag traitor the China or russia you will taste the medicine. Also NS now fights for civil supremacy it still time to vote him and give us the poor civilians the power and not to umpires by voting IK
Hope the new government takes remedial steps.
China also voted against Pakistan.
A politically motivated move by Washington, they would rather blame Pakistan for not liberating Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism rather than look to thier own failure. We have paid the price for this War and enough is enough.
US at work...time to wake uo Pakistan and realize who is your real enemy. Look around how muslim countries and being butchered and economically destroyed. Wake UP
The only government/party we can blame is PML-N And NAwaz Sharif. These guys intentionally did nothing to protect Pakistan’s interest but their bank accounts,
India & US strongly lobbied, along with Europe against Pakistan.
Next is blacklist
Pakistan representation was pathetic in FATF.
No wonder - we have such Rich political leaders whose source of earning is clear as "mud" - who owns millions of dollars of properties outside Pakistan - and YET ppl still vote them and consider them as the democracy saviors.
SC and NAB should move swiftly and effectively - without giving any leniency and extract the looted money from corrupt leaders; loan defaulters and etc.... otherwise simply taking actions without any visible results will not translate into better Pakistan
Looks like nawaz sharif is going to be blamed for this as well.
@Magnanimous approach you can continue to stay in a state of denial and keep playing the victim card...who cares
Can't fool the world anymore.
@India
Nice try...
@Waqar US and India, alongwith Europe? Ok And remember China also threw you under the bus? That means everyone of importance in the group lobbied against you, and no one for you. Time to rethink why.
@champ
Your chest-thumping would have been justified if you didn't live on World Bank money...