Defending champion Germany eliminated from World Cup in shock defeat

APJune 27, 2018

South Korea's defender Kim Young-gwon celebrates after scoring a goal against Germany. —AFP
Germany's team players react at the shocking end of the match with South Korea. —AFP
South Korea's defender Kim Young-gwon shoots to score past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. —AFP
Supporters of the German team react as they attend a public viewing of the match between South Korea and Germany. —AFP
Germany is out of the World Cup, the fourth defending champion in the last five tournaments to be eliminated in the group stage.

The four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 on Wednesday, allowing a pair of injury-time goals while knowing a 1-0 victory would have been enough to advance because of the result in the other group match.

Germany ended up last in Group F while Sweden and Mexico advanced to the round of 16. South Korea was also eliminated despite the victory.

It was the first time Germany has been eliminated in the first round since 1938.

Kim Young-gwon scored the first goal in the third minute of injury time. Originally called out for offside, the goal was then given after video review.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 in the sixth minute of injury time after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer came up the field to help his teammates outside the South Korea box. Son tapped the ball into an empty net after a long pass from Ju Se-jong.

Besides Germany this year, France in 2002, Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014 were the previous defending champions to get eliminated in the group stage.

