DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Gen Bajwa directs army to perform election duties 'with utmost responsibility'

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated June 27, 2018

Email


Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday at a Corps Commanders' Conference directed that the armed forces perform their duties for the upcoming election "with utmost responsibility".

Attendees of the meeting, chaired by Gen Bajwa at General Headquarters, discussed the provision of security to the Election Commission of Pakistan for "free, fair and transparent conduct of General Elections 2018", the army's media wing said in a press release.

Gen Bajwa "directed that this national duty be performed with utmost responsibility and without losing any focus on defence and internal security challenges in hand", the Inter-Services Public Relations handout said.

The forum also "reviewed [the] geo-strategic environment and recent security and other related developments in the region", as well as progress in Operation Raddul Fasaad and socioeconomic development in areas that were cleared of terrorism with a view towards achieving lasting peace and stability.

Participants "decided to continue contributing positive efforts to carry forward [the] dividends of achieved domestic peace and stability beyond borders to the region," the press release said.

During a meeting on election preparations earlier this week, ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad reportedly told caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, the four chief ministers and other top-level officials, that the army would come under the code of conduct for security personnel to be formally notified, a guiding principle of which would be that presiding officers would call the shots.

He said that between 350,000 and 400,000 armed forces’ personnel would be deployed in and outside the polling stations across the country.

The army has already been deployed at printing facilities in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad where the printing of ballot papers is to start from July 1.

Attendees of the meeting were informed that election material had been dispatched to provincial and district headquarters. It was highlighted that army helicopters and C-130 planes would be needed for transporting the ballot papers, and that security would be required for training venues, election-related officials and candidates and political leaders.

The ECP secretary also briefed the meeting on the code of conduct that had been worked out for contesting candidates, presiding officers and polling staff, security agencies to be deployed for election duties, media and election observers.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Welcome to hell

Welcome to hell

Cruelty is hardly an acceptable response to the refugee crisis.

Editorial

Updated June 27, 2018

Targeting Dawn

AN adversarial relationship between a free media and the state and public officials it seeks to cover is necessary...
June 27, 2018

Gas price increase

IT is no secret that gas prices need to be sharply revised upward across the country but successive governments have...
June 27, 2018

Erdogan’s victory

AFTER 15 years in power, both as prime minister and president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to start a new...
Electoral tensions
Updated June 26, 2018

Electoral tensions

Less than a month from now, Pakistan will witness a historic poll.
June 26, 2018

Anguish without end

THE anguish of the families of the missing people was there for all to see on Sunday at the Supreme Court’s ...
June 26, 2018

Behind the wheel, at last

ON Sunday, Saudi Arabia finally ended its ignominious status of being the last country in the world to prohibit ...