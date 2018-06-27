DAWN.COM

Imran cleared from NA-53, NA-35; Abbasi's NA-57 candidature turned down

Malik Asad | Tahir Naseer | Rana BilalUpdated June 27, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) appellate tribunals on Wednesday cleared Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's nomination papers to contest the upcoming polls from Islamabad’s NA-53 constituency as well as Bannu's NA-35.

Khan's papers, like former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PTI-Gulalai leader Ayesha Gulalai's, had been rejected from NA-53 because he had failed to fill out Clause N, which asks candidates about their contributions to their previous constituencies.

The tribunal’s presiding officer Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had set aside the objections against Abbasi and Gulalai's papers on Tuesday but had put off hearing the appeal filed by Khan until today.

Khan personally appeared before Justice Kayani today to fill out the incomplete Clause 'N' of the affidavit.

He mentioned that his philanthropic work such as the establishment of Shaukat Khanum Hospital and his quest to create awareness about fundamental rights may be treated as contribution towards his previous constituents.

Khan received another boost today as his nomination papers from NA-35 were also cleared after objections raised by Justice and Democratic Party candidate Inamullah Wazir were discarded by another appellate tribunal.

Wazir had sought the rejection of Khan's candidacy on the grounds that he had failed to disclose the name of Tyrian White, the PTI chief's alleged daughter, in his nomination papers.

After hearing both the parties' arguments, the tribunal ruled in Khan's favour citing the unavailability of evidence

Meanwhile, Abbasi, who had received his clearance from NA-53 a day earlier, failed to receive the go-ahead to run from NA-57 (Murree) as the objections raised by petitioner Masood Ahmed Abbasi against the PML-N leader's papers, including that of tampering with his nomination papers, were accepted by the tribunal.

The petitioner argued that Abbasi had first attached a Rs100 stamp paper with his papers and added a Rs500 stamp paper later on.

He had also accused Abbasi of illegally occupying the Lawrence College forest and understating the ownership of his house in F-7/2.

The constituency's returning officer (RO), who had originally accepted Abbasi's papers, was suspended after he admitted his error.

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry's papers from NA-67 (Jhelum) were also rejected. Nonpayment of taxes on agricultural landholding and his name being Fawad Ahmed on his computerised national identity card were among the objections raised against his nomination papers by JDP candidate Fakhar Abbas Kazmi.

Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLY) leader Maulana Ashraf Jalali, whose nomination papers from NA-81 (Gujranwala) had earlier been accepted, saw that decision overturned as PML-N politician Atif's objections against his papers were deemed valid.

Not mentioning his tax returns and not handing over his passport to the RO were among the objections raised against Jalali's papers.

The ECP is scheduled to issue revised list of candidates tomorrow. The candidates may file an appeal before a three-member bench of the high court against the decision of the appellate tribunals.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Nomi Goraya
Jun 27, 2018 02:14pm

He is all clear ..... He is all selected to be next PM of Pakistan so he must be all clean and clear

Abdullah
Jun 27, 2018 02:26pm

Pre poll rigging...

Aftab Qureishi
Jun 27, 2018 02:29pm

Why were Fawad Chandhry's rejected? Extremely strange.

Harmony-1©
Jun 27, 2018 02:42pm

@Nomi Goraya - Even Maryam facing NAB cases is clear to contest. Surprisingly, that doesn't matter to you?

BhaRAT
Jun 27, 2018 03:12pm

@Harmony-1© People like him always like to Indirectly blame THEM for everything

zaghamgorsi
Jun 27, 2018 03:28pm

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry is already drowned.

Insane_Astronomer
Jun 27, 2018 03:44pm

@Nomi Goraya yes. he is indeed clear. We pakistani middle class trust him. You as part of the status-quo will see their leader nawaz in jail.

Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Jun 27, 2018 03:46pm

@Nomi Goraya So, any issue??

