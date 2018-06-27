National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua resigns

National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Nasser Janjua resigned from the post on Wednesday, allegedly due to differences with the interim government, DawnNewsTV reported, citing sources.

Janjua's resignation was accepted by Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Lt Gen (r) Janjua, who had replaced Sartaj Aziz on Oct 23, 2015, was accorded the status of minister of state. His appointment was part of efforts to revitalise the national security division since, during Aziz's approximately two-and-a-half-year tenure, the National Security Committee had met just four times.

The military too had reportedly been pressing the then government for bringing in a new NSA.

Janjua is the second military official to hold the post after Major General (r) Mehmood Durrani who was NSA during an earlier PPP government.

Janjua held the post of Southern Command Quetta before he retired from the army. Before that, he was president of the National Defence University, the military's higher education institute and premier think-tank on national security matters.

He also worked on 'Azm-i-Nau', a military preparedness exercise with particular focus on India. In December 2017, the then premier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, had tasked Janjua to present the national security policy.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.