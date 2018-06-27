2 more caretaker ministers sworn into cabinet

The caretaker government expanded its federal cabinet on Wednesday, with President Mamnoon Hussain administering oath to two additional caretaker ministers, RadioPakistan reported.

Retired Lt General Khalid Naeem Lodhi and Mian Misbahur Rehman took oath in the ceremony held in Islamabad.

Naeem Lodhi is a former defence secretary whereas Rehman is well-known figure among trade circles.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, members of the federal cabinet and other senior officials attended the ceremony.

Earlier this month, a six-member caretaker federal cabinet was sworn in. The caretaker cabinet includes the State Bank of Pakistan's former governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Roshan Khurshid, Barrister Ali Zafar, former ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Azam Khan and Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh

More details to follow.