DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 more caretaker ministers sworn into cabinet

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanUpdated June 27, 2018

Email


President Mamnoon Hussain administers oath to the new caretaker ministers. ─ Photo courtesy RadioPakistan
President Mamnoon Hussain administers oath to the new caretaker ministers. ─ Photo courtesy RadioPakistan

The caretaker government expanded its federal cabinet on Wednesday, with President Mamnoon Hussain administering oath to two additional caretaker ministers, RadioPakistan reported.

Retired Lt General Khalid Naeem Lodhi and Mian Misbahur Rehman took oath in the ceremony held in Islamabad.

Naeem Lodhi is a former defence secretary whereas Rehman is well-known figure among trade circles.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, members of the federal cabinet and other senior officials attended the ceremony.

Earlier this month, a six-member caretaker federal cabinet was sworn in. The caretaker cabinet includes the State Bank of Pakistan's former governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Roshan Khurshid, Barrister Ali Zafar, former ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Azam Khan and Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh

More details to follow.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Welcome to hell

Welcome to hell

Cruelty is hardly an acceptable response to the refugee crisis.

Editorial

Updated June 27, 2018

Targeting Dawn

AN adversarial relationship between a free media and the state and public officials it seeks to cover is necessary...
June 27, 2018

Gas price increase

IT is no secret that gas prices need to be sharply revised upward across the country but successive governments have...
June 27, 2018

Erdogan’s victory

AFTER 15 years in power, both as prime minister and president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to start a new...
Electoral tensions
Updated June 26, 2018

Electoral tensions

Less than a month from now, Pakistan will witness a historic poll.
June 26, 2018

Anguish without end

THE anguish of the families of the missing people was there for all to see on Sunday at the Supreme Court’s ...
June 26, 2018

Behind the wheel, at last

ON Sunday, Saudi Arabia finally ended its ignominious status of being the last country in the world to prohibit ...