PTI will use any strategy to defeat PML-N, win the elections: Imran on 'electables', seat adjustments
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, during an interview aired on Tuesday night, made it clear that the party would use "any strategy" that would help it defeat PML-N and win the July 25 elections.
Khan, while speaking to Geo News' Hamid Mir on the program 'Capital Talk', said: "For elections 2018, we have just one strategy: defeat Noon [N] League."
Mir questioned Khan about seat adjustments with parties — such as Awami Muslim League and PML-Q — that the leader had previously lambasted. "Perhaps I have the best training when it comes to competing since I have been a sportsman. The strategy is to win the match — and our [PTI's] match is against PML-N."
"We will adopt every strategy that will help us defeat PML-N," said the PTI chief, adding that including people from other parties to the PTI and seat adjustments were all part of the main goal: to win the elections.
"We will also do seat adjustments where we feel PTI doesn't have a strong candidate against PML-N but some other anti-N League candidate can win the seat."
Over the last few weeks, the selection of so-called electables in numerous constituencies across the country as PTI candidates has led to discontent and protest among the party’s older members.
Analysis: ‘Electables’ jeopardising PTI’s slogan of change
The PTI chief, however, during the interview stuck to his choice of candidates, saying there was a "misconception" that change wasn't taking place because of the same old faces. "It's not about the 'electables'; it's about the leaders at the top."
"Even if you bring angels under Nawaz [Sharif] or [Asif Ali] Zardari, it won't make a difference," he said, going after the PML-N and PPP leaders. "It is the leader who gets rid of corruption. If the leader is strong, so will be the nation."
Tareen vs Qureshi
When asked about PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi "publicly fighting", Khan admitted that there are differences amid the party and "it is very difficult to stop them".
In 2016, unfortunately, we tried conducting intra-party elections and two groups were formed — Tareen's and Qureshi's, said Khan. "This is the fallout from that," he said, going on to downplay the conflict."It's not a big issue [...] it stops being an issue when you form the government."
The anchor, however, pointed out that when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister, his government's interior minister, Chauhdry Nisar, and defence minister at the time, Khawaja Asif, were at odds and their differences affected the country.
Khan, however, remained adamant that as long as the leader at the top is "strong", it would not become an issue.
'PTI supports PTM'
Bringing up the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), Khan said that most of what the movement was demanding, was correct. "I've been talking about the same things as the PTM," he said, stressing the need to streamline the tribal areas.
"The best way is the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)-Fata merger, so that development is fast. If the merger is delayed, then unrest will spread again."
Khan then came back to the PTM, saying that the PTI has tried to solve the community's problems with its leaders. He also said that PTI will not field a candidate against PTM's South Waziristan candidate Ali Wazir as "a goodwill gesture".
Sita White
Mir also asked Khan about the reports regarding his relationship with Sita White, asking the leader what can be done to quash the controversy that keeps resurfacing.
Earlier this month, Abdul Wahab Baluch, a candidate of the Justice and Democratic Party (JDP) headed by former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry, filed a petition against Khan's eligibility to contest the elections, saying the PTI chief's nomination papers should be rejected because he did not disclose he had a daughter as a result of his “relations with Ana-Luisa (Sita) White".
In a written reply, Khan had dismissed the allegations. “All the objections are false, fabricated and based on unverified documents.”
During the interview, Khan alleged that the Sharif brothers go after his personal life as they have nothing against him when it comes to corruption.
"Nobody is an angel and everyone has flaws. I have been in politics for 22 years now and they [Sharifs and opponents] keep attacking my personal life. Either they come after the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital or they talk about Sita White and Jemima [Goldsmith]." He alleged that the PML-N leaders were behind JDP's petition and his former wife's upcoming book.
When asked about addressing the controversy with a simple yes or no answer, Khan said: "It's a non issue. Why would I answer this? Is Imran Khan being honest with the country's money? That's the only issue at the moment."
Touching briefly upon the departure of PTI supporter Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari to Saudi Arabia earlier this month on a one-time “permission”, Khan said he could not understand why the incident was made into an issue.
"He was born and brought up in the United Kingdom (UK), runs a business in UK. I don't understand why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is trying a person who has no ties with Pakistan. If anyone, it should be the UK government questioning him."
According to sources in NAB, Bukhari is accused of owning an offshore company and having assets beyond his known sources of income.
They said following directions of the Supreme Court to take action against all those who owned offshore firms, NAB had served three notices to Bukhari to appear before it.
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (33)
What a target (Manshoor). You can’t do anything good for country if you have this objective.
Mature answers by PTI leader Imran khan
When you are against the mafia like Nawaz and Zardari than it's important to adopt the right strategy. Long live IK's dream people come and go but the dream needs to live forever. I'm voting for PTI's vision not their MNA's.
Very well response and to the point and honest reply. Not replying alike PMLN or PPP (rounding and rounding)
Imran Khan has now clearly come out of his shell by agreeing to adopt ANY strategy to defeat PML(N). Since he has equated "electables" with his strategy, his usual anti-corruption and justice manifesto has been dropped in his strategy, in favor of adopting all illegal and harmful to the nation means and devices, with the lone aim of rising to the top by hook or crook. If so, how would he differentiate himself from the previous crooked lot?
The word 'any' has different connotations. I hope it don't include undemocratic means.
I support Imran Khan. I have been a supporter of PTI since 1996 and have never looked back.
Attacking one's personal life is disgraceful. Sharifs have a history of doing that whilst they have skeletons in their own cupboard. They did that shamelessly against Benazir and her mother too.
Adjustment and than coalition with PPP its ob the cards. That is why people have started to say if you vote for PTI it means you are votibg for PPP. That is tge level which succumbing of principles and non work has brought khan to. Sad state of affairs. This man can do anything for power. But he must remember this would be weak coalition and umpires can do anything they want specially in relation to not touching their affairs which NS was doing and was bravely fighting our case. Hats off to NS for fighting for civil supremacy and we assure that we will vote our umpires and raise civil supremacy
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's manifesto for general election 2018. It will adopt any strategy to defeat PML-N and win the elections.
in-spite of all these measures IK cannot defeat PMLN, because people are behind PMLN................
He actually believes his own lies. Totally delusional.
Long live Khan sahab
PTI MUST field its candidate against PTM in Sth. Waziristan. Every seat matters when it comes to form a stronger government!
Pl do not use NAB and other institutions to defeat PMLN. There should be level playing field and no ball tampering. Ask anyone on street ,the reply is that you are being supported and being facilitated . Come clean and win otherwise you will loose legitimacy.
This man doesn't even deserve a single vote.
where are your principles?
@Jawad - Then you are in denial.
Agree with the strategy - this is their best chance so if they have to conpromise abit to get over the line so be it. Pakistan desperately needs a change from PMLN and PPP.
You will Lose. InshaAllah.
He is right - he is saying ''mark my words - I will use ANY STRATEGY to defeat PML-N''.
@Harmony-1© au contraire YOU are in denial.
Anti PTI propaganda is in full swing
He has learnt practical politics from his past mistakes.
And that's how elections work in Pakistan.
Imran khan made a mistake choosing Karachi because he will certainly lose here due to his condemn-able comments for Mohajirs Zinda Lashain
@Harmony-1© Sorry to say, grow up dear, have a life.
@Jawad Agree that he doesn't deserve your vote, only Zardari or Nawaz Sharif deserve your votes. Corrupt eye can only see corrupt.
He is open and straight . Those are traits of a good leader.
In other words, they desperately want to win by hook or by crook, as they say?
Shocked to find Imran khan is a PTM sympathiser
@Sajjad - Were "YOU" sinless all your life? Get a life! Discuss issues, without getting personal.
Confused leader