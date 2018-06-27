DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

First visually impaired civil judge takes oath

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 27, 2018

Email


LAHORE: The country’s first visually impaired civil judge, Yousaf Saleem, on Tuesday took oath of his office along with 20 other recently appointed judicial officers in Punjab.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali administered the oath to the civil judges at a ceremony held at the Punjab Judicial Academy.

The other civil judges who took oath included Sardar Umar Hassan Khan, Saba Qamar, Naseem Akhtar Naz, Maira Hassan, Qamar Abbas, Ehsan Nawaz, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Amir Sultan Kolachi, Muhammad Abbas, Sumaira Jabbar, Ali Raza, Muhammad Bilal Khan, Muhammad Tariq, Rasheed Khan, Obaid Hassan, Sana Afzal, Mansoor Ahmad, Allah Nawaz, Muhammad Zubair Sabir, Muhammad Javed Iqbal and Shaheen Noor.

The chief justice urged the judges to deliver justice without fear and favour. He said rendering justice was a sacred profession.

Lahore-based Saleem was initially denied the position of civil judge despite being a topper in the examination.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had taken notice of the matter and directed the Lahore High Court to review the case observing that a visually impaired person could become a judge provided he met other requirements.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Welcome to hell

Welcome to hell

Cruelty is hardly an acceptable response to the refugee crisis.

Editorial

Updated June 27, 2018

Targeting Dawn

AN adversarial relationship between a free media and the state and public officials it seeks to cover is necessary...
June 27, 2018

Gas price increase

IT is no secret that gas prices need to be sharply revised upward across the country but successive governments have...
June 27, 2018

Erdogan’s victory

AFTER 15 years in power, both as prime minister and president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to start a new...
Electoral tensions
Updated June 26, 2018

Electoral tensions

Less than a month from now, Pakistan will witness a historic poll.
June 26, 2018

Anguish without end

THE anguish of the families of the missing people was there for all to see on Sunday at the Supreme Court’s ...
June 26, 2018

Behind the wheel, at last

ON Sunday, Saudi Arabia finally ended its ignominious status of being the last country in the world to prohibit ...