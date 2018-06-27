Tribunal bars PTI, PPP leaders from contesting polls

QUETTA: The Election Tribunal of the Balochistan High Court on Tuesday disqualified provincial chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and PPP provincial president Ali Madad Jattak from contesting the general elections.

Hearing several petitions filed by election candidates, a two-member bench of the high court comprising Jus­tice Hashim Kakar and Jus­tice Ejaz Sawati barred Mr Rind from contesting election on the grounds that he had submitted a fake degree and for being nominated in several murder cases registered against him. The court also rejected his plea for permission to contest polls from PB-17 and NA-260 Kachi/Jhal Magsi.

“Our opponents are afraid of their defeat in the coming general elections and that is why they have been applying such tactics against me and my father,” Sardar Khan Rind, son of Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, said while talking to journalists after his nomination papers were accepted by the court.

In another hearing, the appellate tribunal disqualified PPP’s provincial president Haji Ali Madad Jattak from contesting the election citing murder cases registered against him.

The tribunal rejected Mr Jattack’s plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Both disqualified candidates announced that they would file their petitions in the high court against the verdict of the tribunal.

Details of assets

Meanwhile, the ECP on Tuesday released details of assets of several politicians and parliamentarians belonging to Balochistan.

According to details uploaded on the ECP website, former chief minister Nawab Sana­ullah Khan Zehri’s total assets stand at Rs270 million.

PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai holds Rs7.5m assets.

PTI leader Yar Muha­mmad Rind is the richest politician of Balochistan as he holds total assets of more than Rs500m.

The PML-Q’s parliamentary leader Sheikh Jaffar Man­dokhail’s total assets stand at more than Rs90m.

PkMAP’s Nawab Joge­zai holds Rs20.4m assets.

Former leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly Maulana Abdul Wassey holds Rs20.2m in assets. Former spea­ker of the assembly Raheela Ham­­eed Durrani’s total assets stand at Rs20.1m.

Balochistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal holds assets of more than Rs30.4m.

