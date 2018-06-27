DAWN.COM

Listing review begins at FATF

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated June 27, 2018

WASHINGTON: The final plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which may take action against Pakistan for not doing enough to prevent terrorism financing, begins in Paris on Wednesday.

The three-day final plenary meeting will begin on June 27 and the discussions will focus on “counter-terrorist financing,” said an FATF statement released in Paris where the week-long plenary meetings began on June 24.

“We will discuss the actions that FATF is taking in response to the changing terrorist financing threats, and in line with the counter-terrorist financing operational plan adopted in February 2018,” the statement added.

Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar is already in Paris to plead Pakistan’s case. Her delegation includes officials from the Federal Investigation Agency, State Bank of Pakistan, finance ministry and the Financial Monitoring Unit.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2018

