Late goal rescues Argentina World Cup hopes, sets up France last-16 match

Argentina has scraped into the knockout stage of the World Cup after a tense 2-1 victory over Nigeria in a must-win last group game at the St. Petersburg stadium in Russia.

Defender Marcos Rojo scored in the 86th to secure the win with a volley from the right to spark wild celebrations on the Argentina bench.

After Lionel Messi's exquisite 14th-minute goal was cancelled out by Victor Moses' penalty in the 51st minute, Argentina was in danger of being eliminated without winning in Russia.

It took an unlikely goal by Rojo a centre back to save Argentina and help the two-time world champion finish in second place behind Croatia in Group D.

Argentina will play France in the last 16 in Kazan on Saturday and Messi's ambition of a first world title is still alive In the simultaneous match in Rostov-on-Don, Croatia sent Iceland home with a 2-1 defeat on second-half goals by Milan Badelj and Ivan Perisic.

Iceland had several chances to tie or take the lead, and a win would have seen them advance instead of Argentina.