DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Late goal rescues Argentina World Cup hopes, sets up France last-16 match

APJune 27, 2018

Email


Argentina's Ever Banega tries to stop Nigeria's Ahmed Musa during the group D match. —AP
Argentina's Ever Banega tries to stop Nigeria's Ahmed Musa during the group D match. —AP
Argentina's Gabriel Mercado and Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo compete for the ball during the group D match. —AP
Argentina's Gabriel Mercado and Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo compete for the ball during the group D match. —AP

Argentina has scraped into the knockout stage of the World Cup after a tense 2-1 victory over Nigeria in a must-win last group game at the St. Petersburg stadium in Russia.

Defender Marcos Rojo scored in the 86th to secure the win with a volley from the right to spark wild celebrations on the Argentina bench.

After Lionel Messi's exquisite 14th-minute goal was cancelled out by Victor Moses' penalty in the 51st minute, Argentina was in danger of being eliminated without winning in Russia.

It took an unlikely goal by Rojo a centre back to save Argentina and help the two-time world champion finish in second place behind Croatia in Group D.

Argentina will play France in the last 16 in Kazan on Saturday and Messi's ambition of a first world title is still alive In the simultaneous match in Rostov-on-Don, Croatia sent Iceland home with a 2-1 defeat on second-half goals by Milan Badelj and Ivan Perisic.

Iceland had several chances to tie or take the lead, and a win would have seen them advance instead of Argentina.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Electoral tensions
Updated June 26, 2018

Electoral tensions

Less than a month from now, Pakistan will witness a historic poll.
June 26, 2018

Anguish without end

THE anguish of the families of the missing people was there for all to see on Sunday at the Supreme Court’s ...
June 26, 2018

Behind the wheel, at last

ON Sunday, Saudi Arabia finally ended its ignominious status of being the last country in the world to prohibit ...
Updated June 25, 2018

The militancy threat

THERE have been numerous successes in the long fight against militancy and the country is undeniably more stable and...
June 25, 2018

Revisiting Peca

ALMOST two years since the controversial Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act was passed, some of its ramifications with...
June 25, 2018

Preventing IHL violations

A RECENT report by the International Committee of the Red Cross has highlighted how, over the past decade and a ...