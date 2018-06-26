PCB agrees to host major tournaments in UAE following assurances by Emirates Cricket Board

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will continue to 'host' major tournaments in the United Arab Emirates, read a statement issued by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) following a meeting with PCB officials on Tuesday.

During the meeting, it was also agreed that the ECB will significantly reduce the costs of holding these tournaments for PCB with immediate effect.

Besides, the ECB will also host a T20 and T10 League from December 10, 2018, to January 10, 2019, when there are no PCB fixtures in the UAE, read the statement.

It was also agreed that the ECB will not host any league during the time when the PCB fixtures are being played in the UAE.

The issue had surfaced following the announcement of Afghanistan cricket league, which was scheduled to be held in the month of October this year in Sharjah.

Also during October, Pakistan were scheduled to host Australia for a full series in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the PCB had feared that Afghan league matches being staged in the same month would have hit the latter’s commercial interests.

Dawn had earlier reported that while the PCB is not against the holding of the Afghan Premier League T20 event in the UAE, it is only concerned that the dates of the said league are clashing with its home series, which Pakistan has been organising in the UAE since 2010 due to security-related issues in the aftermath of the terror attack on Sri Lankan cricket team at Lahore in March 2009.