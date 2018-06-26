SHC says resignation letter of Larkana judge circulating on media is 'fake'

The Sindh High Court's (SHC) Public Relations Office broke its silence Tuesday evening to clarify that a 'resignation letter' purportedly authored by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Gul Zameer Solangi — which was circulated widely on media and shared on social media by prominent journalists and social media personalities — was, in fact, fake.

"It is to clarify that the news viral [sic] on different TV channels and social media regarding the resignation of Mr Gul Zameer Solangi, second ADSJ Larkana, is based on a fake resignation letter," the SHC PRO informed reporters hours after the news was reported.

"Neither such resignation letter has been sent nor received by the office of the learned Registrar," it added.

The message also advised media houses to first confirm reports before airing them.

The resignation letter which was SHC later clarified is fake.

The issue had begun when, during a visit to Larkana on Saturday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had expressed anger at the judge while witnessing proceedings in ADSJ Solangi's courtroom.

The CJP had questioned the judge about a case he was hearing, and, upon getting an unsatisfactory reply, had summoned District and Sessions Judge Abdul Naeem Memon. The visibly angry CJP had asked Justice Memon to ask Justice Solangi as to what case he was proceeding with and under which provision.

It appeared that, upon leaving the courtroom, the CJP had also spotted the judge’s mobile phone on the latter's desk. He had picked up the phone and thrown it onto the desk in anger, rebuking the judge and telling him to leave his phone in his chamber while he heard cases.

A resignation letter, purporting to be ADSJ Solangi's, had today circulated on social and electronic media, stating that the judge was resigning because of "humiliating behaviour" of the CJP.

Referring to the exchange, which happened in his court, the fake letter had regretted that the exchange was "widely aired in the electronic, print and social media".

"I have suffered deep anguish and injury to my self-respect and dignity," the letter had read. "Therefore, I am unable to continue my job with your esteemed organisation."

The judge had switched off his phone soon after the news spread and has not issued a confirmation or denial himself.