DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 pilots martyred as PAF aircraft crashes at Peshawar Air Base

Sirajuddin | Ali AkbarUpdated June 26, 2018

Email


Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots were martyred on Tuesday when a trainer aircraft crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base, a PAF spokesperson said.

Wing Commander Umar and Flying Officer Israr lost their lives in the incident, PAF officials confirmed to DawnNewsTV.

The accident, according to the Air Force, took place when the aircraft was returning from a routine training mission.

"Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF FT-7PG trainer aircraft, while recovering from a routine operational training mission, crashed during landing at Peshawar Air Base," the PAF statement reads.

"Rescue operation is in progress," it adds.

F7-PGs were first inducted in the PAF in 2002 as a replacement for the F-6, which were then decommissioned. The trainer FT-7PGs came later. The PAF had previously operated F-7Ps.

About 11 or 12 F7-PGs/FT-7PGs have been lost during their 15 years in service. The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet.

The losses of F7-PGs/FT-7PGs in air crashes are within normal limits, aviation experts claim.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Jayant pareek
Jun 26, 2018 02:16pm

As per reports pilot martyred in the crash, so sad and may he rest in peace

ash
Jun 26, 2018 02:36pm

May his soul rest in peace, ameen another sad news .

Orakzai.
Jun 26, 2018 02:41pm

RIP.

Asif
Jun 26, 2018 02:51pm

Salute to both. Wish my sons were there. Love you martyrds. Love PAF

M. Saeed
Jun 26, 2018 02:51pm

Very unfortunate loss of the air force pilots. Obviously, the lost their lives in trying to save the aircraft. Otherwise, they could have ejected to their own safety much earlier.

SAK
Jun 26, 2018 02:55pm

RIP our heroes..Nation is proud of you.. Salute

NPS
Jun 26, 2018 02:59pm

Loss of life always a tragedy and would haunt the relatives for whole life.

Kareem
Jun 26, 2018 03:03pm

Inna Lillahe wa Inna alaihe rajaun. It is so sad and devastating that such crashes happen on training missions which is not actual combat.. In this case the mews item mentions it as a crash during landing. Was the Flying Officer flying the machine? Was he skilled enough to manage the landing of that particular machine? PAF should make a thorough assessment and evaluate their operational procedures of training to avoid crashes/accidents during training. Are the statistics of training comparable to the other best Air Forces in the world? Is there a problem with the flying machines? What improvements can the PAF do to minimize these occurrences and avoid the loss of valuable lives. Hope the aviation industry , the CAA and the PAF listen. .

Syed Ahmed
Jun 26, 2018 03:21pm

Before they are relegated to a statistic, let us remember that they were human beings, the pride of this nation. May they rest in peace glorified,

khabboo
Jun 26, 2018 03:39pm

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

Salaman Khan
Jun 26, 2018 03:40pm

RIP

Ameer
Jun 26, 2018 03:41pm

"within limts"

We can't keep on loosing pilots like this.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Electoral tensions
Updated June 26, 2018

Electoral tensions

Less than a month from now, Pakistan will witness a historic poll.
June 26, 2018

Anguish without end

THE anguish of the families of the missing people was there for all to see on Sunday at the Supreme Court’s ...
June 26, 2018

Behind the wheel, at last

ON Sunday, Saudi Arabia finally ended its ignominious status of being the last country in the world to prohibit ...
Updated June 25, 2018

The militancy threat

THERE have been numerous successes in the long fight against militancy and the country is undeniably more stable and...
June 25, 2018

Revisiting Peca

ALMOST two years since the controversial Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act was passed, some of its ramifications with...
June 25, 2018

Preventing IHL violations

A RECENT report by the International Committee of the Red Cross has highlighted how, over the past decade and a ...