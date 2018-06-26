2 pilots martyred as PAF aircraft crashes at Peshawar Air Base

Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots were martyred on Tuesday when a trainer aircraft crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base, a PAF spokesperson said.

Wing Commander Umar and Flying Officer Israr lost their lives in the incident, PAF officials confirmed to DawnNewsTV.

The accident, according to the Air Force, took place when the aircraft was returning from a routine training mission.

"Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF FT-7PG trainer aircraft, while recovering from a routine operational training mission, crashed during landing at Peshawar Air Base," the PAF statement reads.

"Rescue operation is in progress," it adds.

F7-PGs were first inducted in the PAF in 2002 as a replacement for the F-6, which were then decommissioned. The trainer FT-7PGs came later. The PAF had previously operated F-7Ps.

About 11 or 12 F7-PGs/FT-7PGs have been lost during their 15 years in service. The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet.

The losses of F7-PGs/FT-7PGs in air crashes are within normal limits, aviation experts claim.