Ex-PM Abbasi, Ayesha Gulalai get tribunals' go-ahead for NA-53 contest

Malik Asad | Rana BilalUpdated June 26, 2018

An appellate tribunal on Tuesday cleared former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PTI-Gulalai (PTI-G) leader Ayesha Gulalai's nomination papers from Islamabad's NA-53 seat for the upcoming general elections.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, presiding over the appellate tribunal, accepted the nomination papers of both Abbasi and Gulalai and set aside returning officer (RO) Mohammad Adnan Khan's decision to reject the papers earlier this month.

The RO had objected against minor defects in the nomination papers, but the tribunal today rejected those objections and observed that under Section 62 of the Elections Act 2017, such defects may be overlooked.

The tribunal is expected to issue a ruling on PTI Chairman Imran Khan's nomination papers from the same constituency today.

Khawaja Asif, Dr Firdous cleared from Sialkot constituencies

Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif and PTI's Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan were both cleared to contest polls from different Sialkot constituencies by an election tribunal on Tuesday, DawnNewsTV reported.

A petition against Asif's NA-73 candidacy had argued that the PML-N politician did not mention his assets on the nomination papers correctly. It was further alleged that the RO concerned ignored the evidence provided to him and accepted Asif's papers. However, the tribunal ruled in Asif's favour, ruling that his nomination papers were accepted on merit.

In a similar development, an appeal against Dr Awan's papers from NA-72 was also set aside.

The petitioner claimed that Dr Awan did not fill the box pertaining to marriage and children, and did not disclose the details of three of her properties.

The tribunal ruled in Dr Awan's favour, adding that the RO accepted her nomination papers in accordance with the law.

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Sameer
Jun 26, 2018 12:58pm

ECPs filter is useless.

Amir
Jun 26, 2018 01:03pm

As expected. All same faces running for elections. Where is the filter where is the change? Same status quo

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 26, 2018 01:04pm

Is it going to be clean and fair elections, and only honest, loyal and capable candidates will emerge and care about poor people's needs? Let's wait and see, I have my reservations!

Shah
Jun 26, 2018 01:39pm

Ever since I found out that ex-PM owns an entire airline, I stopped using it.

Asghar
Jun 26, 2018 01:54pm

Bad for Ayesha Gulalai, rejecting her paper would have been a good face saver for her sure upcoming defeat.

