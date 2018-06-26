'Charity work cannot be done by bribing people,' chief justice schools Malik Riaz
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday appeared unimpressed by Malik Riaz's charity work — which the property tycoon mentioned more than once during a hearing connected to Bahria Town Karachi — pointing out that charity does not make up for occupying land illegally.
"Charity work cannot be done by bribing people," Justice Nisar pointedly said to Riaz, who swore that he had never bribed anyone.
Riaz tried to argue that he had built Bahria Town Karachi so that "Pakistan can grow from a third world country to a first world country".
"We planned construction projects in the areas where people did not go [due to poor security]," he said, directing the court's attention towards the fact that the housing society project also included the "world's third largest mosque", as well as an old-age home, a zoo, schools, and other facilities.
Justice Nisar, however, told Riaz that the court could not "allow [Riaz] to continue with illegal ventures just because of his religious projects".
"You cannot Illegally occupy land and then do charity," he added.
'Violation of court order'
Riaz had appeared before the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to Bahria Town Karachi issuing notices to people who have already been allotted plots, commercial buildings or build-up units to make payments to a new bank account set up by the housing society.
Earlier today, the chief justice had barred the housing society from collecting any payments, saying that the administration of Bahria Town Karachi had violated court orders by opening up a separate bank account to collect outstanding payments.
Last month, the apex court had ordered the additional registrar of the Supreme Court's Karachi registry to open a special account facilitating the deposit of the outstanding amount against allotments through pay orders, demand drafts or cross-cheques.
As a huge amount of money on account of allotment of plots, build-up units and commercial buildings was still outstanding against the allottees, some makeshift arrangement should be made to facilitate the recovery and secure it, the judgement had stated. Bahria Town Karachi was also barred from selling or allotting land by the top court after declaring that the land for the project was acquired illegally.
However, Riaz's counsel Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday denied that the housing society had issued notices to anyone.
Riaz, who appeared in court after being summoned by the CJP, vowed that he would obey court orders, but urged Justice Nisar not to pass a verdict that would "affect employees".
The top judge then ordered Riaz to submit Rs20 billion in court, saying that the money had to be "returned to the nation".
The property tycoon requested the court to reduce the amount to Rs5 billion. When Justice Nisar told him to mortgage his property, Riaz claimed that he had none and the house he lived in belonged to his wife.
The CJP then reduced the amount to Rs10 billion. However, Riaz insisted that the court reduce the amount to Rs5 billion.
Justice Nisar ordered Riaz to submit Rs5 billion in the next hearing, along with his property documents and an undertaking that he will not sell any of his assets before the court issues a verdict.
The top judge also directed him not to initiate any new Bahria Town project. The hearing of the case was adjourned until June 27.
Construction of multi-storeyed buildings
Riaz also urged the court to order the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to halt its investigation until the top court passes a verdict. He said that due to the case in NAB, property prices had gone down due to which several people, who had invested in the project, were suffering.
The chief justice had expressed anger at Bahria Town Karachi's project of a multi-storey building in Clifton, saying that the apex court had ruled against it.
Acting on SC's orders, last year the Sindh Building Control Authority had declared it illegal to build multi-storey and high-rise buildings "beyond ground plus two floors forthwith in Karachi".
However, Riaz's counsel Aitzaz Ahsan argued that the ban on high-rise buildings had been imposed after the construction was completed.
The argument was dismissed by the chief justice, who said that the construction was still underway and NAB was already pursuing a case regarding the violation. He told Ahsan to advise his client to appear before NAB.
Aitzaz Ahsan a lawyer and PPP man representing Malik Riaz (behind the curtain Zardari as well). They run State within State, CJP needs to realize this.
Mr. Aitzaz Ahsan is not lawyer but a BIG liar. My brother is allottee of Bahria Town Karachi and he has received written notice, sms and also call to deposit installment in BTK account. Implementation on this verdict would be major challenge to CJP career. This is biggest case after Nawaz case and needs attention. Also this require some follow up by citizens of Karachi- where are they?
Agreed but any action against Bahria should not affect 1000s citizens of their hard earned money....third party interest should be considered while penalizing Bahria....
Aitzaz Ahsan, so called a champion of demcracy and human rights is defending one of the most corrupt person in the country. I am wondering whether our politicians have any self conscious or they are available for sale for a right price.
It is understandable that after development of massive land, it is hardly possible that the court will take extreme decision to force Bahria Town to abolish the development project. Therefore, these court proceedings will simply delay the project but will not back-pedal the development activities. Apart from that Mr. Zardari has a stake in the project and is co-partner of Mr. Malik Riaz, hence, there is no possibility of abandoning the project. The SC must find a way out to allow the development place and the allottes get their house on time.
First arrest people such as Aitzaz Ahsan then go after corrupt politicians.
As i already said Bharia town is mafia and these people like Aitaza Ahsan always got their hand dirty with colliding with them. Every one knows Malik Raiz uses his dirty money to buy anyone and that what makes him a powerful figure in this country,
Like many other cases, and other cases against Malik Riaz himself in the past - this will also be swept under the carpet. Only his middle class customers will feel the wrath by delayed allotments, possessions and what not. As for Aitezaz-Riaz and Zardari nexus; that wasn't ever a myth!
Between the fight of the Goliaths, Davids are suffering. The Supreme court should have not allowed the project in the first place. Now people have invested in the project and there are retirement savings, overseas investments, etc and with the rupee falling down further, it doesn't help the people. Being an expatriate myself, i have lived my whole life outside Karachi and sent a lot of remittance to Pakistan and what did I get in return alongside overseas pakistanis. People like Malik Riaz, Aitzaz Ahsas, bureaucracy, etc. have conned the people to this level that there seems no way out except that Supreme court legalizes these properties and writeoff bahria's name from the project.
The Chief Justice should be aware of Aitzaz Ahsan and he should not come under his influence. He is also a part of the mafia which has looted the poor masses and ruined the national exchquer.
Honorable CJP you are a beacon of hope for all Pakistanis. The alliance of PPP, Bahria Town and PSP (Haqiqi2) are after the resources of Urban Sindh. This alliance is backed by more powerful sources that has given them a free hand to do whatever they want. They are considered way above the law.
Remember, Bahria town, in Sindh, is partly owned by ASZ and his family (children, sisters and their chidren) that is why AA is representing him. He also needs clients like MR because they help him to become rich as he has increased his wealth by appearing and defending people like NS, AAZ and now MR and many more like them.
The money Malik Riaz made from selling BTK plots should have gone to some account. SC should freeze such as account and recover the amount from that account
Zardari is not the lone backer of BT, Malik Riaz and all other associated enterprises of BT/Malik Riaz. There are plenty of big wigs of this country who are backing them. Imran Khan also happens to be a huge beneficiary of Malik Raiz's courtesies, favors and what not and will have to pay back to BT and Malik Riaz if and once he assumes power. I mean if Imran can get a waiver on phone for a person on no fly list with in minutes when he's not even in the government, BT & Malik Riaz knows how best to milk him later and they will just as they did with PPP Govt in Sind and center. What's even strange is the willful, criminal and collaborative silence of electronic media which proves that they operate on a certain agenda and are very selective in picking up issues !!
People like Aitzaz Ahsen are the worst enemies of the nation. They charge hefty fees from the high profile criminals who can easily pay those fees from their loot secured by Aitzaz. In fact people like Aitzaz are the ones cultivating the crimes against the efforts of judiciary.
Thousands of people have invested their hard earned money in this project. I would therefore request Mr. Chief Justice to consider the grievances of these people before passing any verdict. Bahria Town should be penalized and not the people/allottees.
@Jalbani Baloch what actually do you want to tell when you say "Apart from that Mr. Zardari has a stake in the project and is co-partner of Mr. Malik Riaz, hence, there is no possibility of abandoning the project."
What the hell? Rs 5 billion is nothing but peanuts for him..
Cool CJP. Its time to say no for Balck money. All these land grabbers and looters/Mafias are only behind black money
5 billion is peanuts for Malik Riaz. In a western country if an accused tries to get his sentence reduced or fine reduced it is doubled by the judge.
Very good decision by the CJP to stop touting even on religious support. Now, CJP should divert his attention towards feudal touts not allowing essential developments like development of water resources, just to meet their own greedy ends. This is a matter of life and death of the people of the country, especially people of Sindh.
Ilegal land grabbing can't be justified by charity money. Agree with CJP.
the words of chief Justice are simple but very understanable however as Zardari says that some people has to stay forever and some are tie with term time.Lets see what good comes for AWAM.......
Agreed
CJP is correct. You can't rob and then justify by giving away part of the proceeds.
CJ should not have reduced the penalty from 20B to 5B. Malik Riaz is fully capable of giving 20B in one go.
@Khan everyone including CJ is aware of this bhai. Malik riaz can surely buy anything and anyone. The security of the judges can get compromised if CJ sahib tries to be stern.
Malik Riaz must be ordered to deposit 500 billion rupees not only 5 billion. He has looted the entire nation by constructing illegal societies. Thanks to CJP.
Once again, great move by the wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The whole nation stands with him shoulder-to-shoulder, as he endeavors to bring one-by-one, all big dirty fish to true justice. Keep it up and hang on tough.
In this instance court is wasting time - I have heard his interviews he is a very straight forward person and work with the system as everybody else. If the system has flaws that's what we have to fix first. At least he is providing employment to thousands of people.
Is there any law in the country to hold lawyers to account when they use false, misleading arguments in their cases? How on earth can Aitzaz Ahsan base his argument on a false premise? Any other country he would have charged for purjury, misleading judicial process, lying under oath and wasting court's time...not to mention disciplinary proceedings by the trade body of lawyers.
@Arif55 : Read the last line to know to the possible way-out of this intricate situation, while bearing in mind that law becomes ineffective in front of the powerful elite of Pakistan, which is involved in the loot and plunder of our great country.
Hypocrites, corrupt minded and greedy people always remain untrustworthy, no matter what they do. As Iszat and Zilat is only earned through our good and bad deeds - it is not for sale!
@rizwan Media is one of the biggest beneficiary of the tycoon.
20 bn thats nothing, that's in the region of what he paid the Sind Government (recall: approx 20,000 acres @ approx 1,000,000 per acre). What he has sold that land onwards at, now thats much higher. Just imagine, 1 acre has 4 plots of 1000 sq yards, assuming 50% non-utillization (roads, parks etc), that would mean 2 plots of 1000 sq yard, together they sell at not less than 5 core (i.e. 50 times the purchase price). Thats a revenue of PKR 10,000 bn (yes 10 bn dollars!). How much would it have cost Malik Riaz to develop the land? Be generous to the man, say 2 bn dollars (thats how much it costs to build a medium dam). That means 8 bn dollars in profit. So Mr CJP, please ask him to deposit at least 1 bn dollars or 120 bn rupees, six times that what you asked. This money can then be used to resettle the poor displaced, and the final customers of BTK can keep their land.
If its illegal than its illegal. The allotments of Bahria Town Karachi be cancelled forthwith, flats, buildings demolished and money paid by the poor people in booking be returned in full. Simple.
Making Pakistan a first world country by building housing colonies!!
Accosting criminals and nabbing corruption can never be appreciated enough as it is the dire need for the country to move forward but doing this, the CJP has to keep the thousands of innocent people who have been scammed into an apparently legitimate project, invested millions of their hard earned money to have a roof on their heads or build a secure investment for their children. This innocent class of people should not be made to lose their life’s earnings in the rightful zest to prisecute those who have forever flaunted the law and stood above the law and do deserve severest punishment. The common man’s interest must be protected and secured at all costs. Of course as many have opined here, 5 billion rupees is peanuts for Malik Riaz and the CJP should stick with his initial demand of 20 billion.
reality based remarks by honorable chief justice while hearing case of malik riaz
Is Rs 20 billion plea bargain money???
@shabbir An example should be made of this case regardless of who is affected. People know Riaz Malik and what he has been doing. They purchased the assets with full knowledge thinking nothing will happen. If allottees are affected, it will set an example for future. Otherwise this will continue.
They started off with Rs 20 billion, which after a lot of haggling was reduced to Rs 5 billion ? What is this ? Where did the Rs 20 billion come from and under what principle was it reduced to Rs 5 billion ??
@Ahmed - Aitzaz Hasan, Champion of democracy! Did n't say a word when Zardari nominated his son then 19 years old Bilawal chairman of PPP.
The CJP should impose 25-30% levy on each building sold in all completed projects and halt any new construction. The levy should not be passed on to those who purchased the building but collected from Mr Riaz from the proceeds of the sale and funds distributed amongst those who Mr Riaz robbed of their land.
@Khan: Agree. I have completely lost respect for Aitizaz Ehsan. Lawyers like him have made billions by protecting people like Malik Riaz.
i think Malik Riaz should pay penalty and get BTK legalized that way BTK can regain reputation
for over 10 years, people are scared of BTK since it was always grey and shady project
CJ should also use business sense and not ruin lives of thousands of innocent citizens who bough property with hard earned money best will be to pay penalty charges and legalize it properly
Accountability of Malik Riaz has started now. He brought millions into tears. Now it's his turn. Well done CJP.
@arshar Sir, this is grossly incorrect. The land is already sold out to common citizens.
These people should realise, corruption is catching up with them. Good old days of, " no one can challenge me, or do anything about it" are coming to an end. Everyone should be on notice. Desist as you cannot resist.
Things in Pakistan are changing where all this end up time will tell CJP is a very brave judge to carry out such reforms in the society.
He is spot on the account, he "never bribed anyone". Him and his accomplices snatched land from poor people.