Ghazain, Shahzain allowed to contest polls

QUETTA: The Appellate Tribunal of the Balochistan High Court on Monday allowed independent candidate Nawabzada Ghazain Marri, former provincial minister Abdul Majid Abro and Dinesh Kumar to contest election in their respective constituencies.

A two-member bench of the Balochistan High Court comprising Justice Hashim Kakar and Justice Ejaz Sawati, rejected the objection filed against PB-9 independent candidate Nawabzada Ghazain Marri and allowed him to contest election from Kohlu.

The district returning officer of Kohlu had rejected Mr Marri’s nomination papers last week after his proposer and seconder did not appear before the RO.

On Monday, Nawabzada Marri, flanked by Advocate Adnan Ejaz, appeared before the tribunal and the court allowed him to contest polls.

“On very flimsy grounds my nomination papers were rejected by the DRO as my proposer and seconder had been abducted by unknown people and had also lodged an FIR in Kohlu,” Nawabzada Marri said while talking to journalists outside the court.

Referring to obstacles he was facing in contesting the election, he said obviously “we have been taking part in the election within the framework of the country’s constitution, but I know we have to face more obstacles in future”.

In reply to a question about his political future, Mr Marri said he would work for safeguarding and protecting interests of the people of Balochistan.

The election tribunal also allowed former health minister Abdul Majid Abro and Dinesh Kumar to contest election after rejecting objections on their nomination papers

While hearing another petition, the court rejected objection over nomination papers of Balochistan Awai Party President Jam Kamal who is contesting election from NA-272 and PB-50, Lasbela.

The Balochistan High Court’s election tribunal also nullified the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision of rejecting Jamhoori Watan Party leader Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti’s nomination papers and allowed him to contest polls from Dera Bugti.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2018