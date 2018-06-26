DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ghazain, Shahzain allowed to contest polls

Saleem ShahidUpdated June 26, 2018

Email


QUETTA: The Appellate Tribunal of the Balochistan High Court on Monday allowed independent candidate Nawabzada Ghazain Marri, former provincial minister Abdul Majid Abro and Dinesh Kumar to contest election in their respective constituencies.

A two-member bench of the Balochistan High Court comprising Justice Hashim Kakar and Justice Ejaz Sawati, rejected the objection filed against PB-9 independent candidate Nawabzada Ghazain Marri and allowed him to contest election from Kohlu.

The district returning officer of Kohlu had rejected Mr Marri’s nomination papers last week after his proposer and seconder did not appear before the RO.

On Monday, Nawabzada Marri, flanked by Advocate Adnan Ejaz, appeared before the tribunal and the court allowed him to contest polls.

“On very flimsy grounds my nomination papers were rejected by the DRO as my proposer and seconder had been abducted by unknown people and had also lodged an FIR in Kohlu,” Nawabzada Marri said while talking to journalists outside the court.

Referring to obstacles he was facing in contesting the election, he said obviously “we have been taking part in the election within the framework of the country’s constitution, but I know we have to face more obstacles in future”.

In reply to a question about his political future, Mr Marri said he would work for safeguarding and protecting interests of the people of Balochistan.

The election tribunal also allowed former health minister Abdul Majid Abro and Dinesh Kumar to contest election after rejecting objections on their nomination papers

While hearing another petition, the court rejected objection over nomination papers of Balochistan Awai Party President Jam Kamal who is contesting election from NA-272 and PB-50, Lasbela.

The Balochistan High Court’s election tribunal also nullified the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision of rejecting Jamhoori Watan Party leader Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti’s nomination papers and allowed him to contest polls from Dera Bugti.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Mian Mitthu Australian
Jun 26, 2018 08:32am

good decision

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Electoral tensions
Updated June 26, 2018

Electoral tensions

Less than a month from now, Pakistan will witness a historic poll.
June 26, 2018

Anguish without end

THE anguish of the families of the missing people was there for all to see on Sunday at the Supreme Court’s ...
June 26, 2018

Behind the wheel, at last

ON Sunday, Saudi Arabia finally ended its ignominious status of being the last country in the world to prohibit ...
Updated June 25, 2018

The militancy threat

THERE have been numerous successes in the long fight against militancy and the country is undeniably more stable and...
June 25, 2018

Revisiting Peca

ALMOST two years since the controversial Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act was passed, some of its ramifications with...
June 25, 2018

Preventing IHL violations

A RECENT report by the International Committee of the Red Cross has highlighted how, over the past decade and a ...