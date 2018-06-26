DAWN.COM

Imran takes poll drive to Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who formally launched his party’s election campaign with a public meeting in his native Mianwali (NA-95) constituency on Sunday, will be visiting the four other constituencies from where he is contesting the July 25 elections in the next few days.

Mr Khan is contesting from five constituencies — two in Punjab, and one each in Islamabad, Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi in Sindh.

A spokesman for the PTI told Dawn that Mr Khan would formally launch his campaign in Islamabad with a workers’ convention on Wednesday (tomorrow). He is contesting the polls from NA-53 constituency where he will be facing former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The PTI chief will then visit Lahore where he will stay for next two days.

Mr Khan is contesting the election against former minister for railways Khawaja Saad Rafique from NA-131.

On July 1, the PTI chairman will visit Bannu and Razmak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the NA-35 constituency, he will be facing former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Khan Durrani of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F).

During the last leg of his constituency-wise visits, Mr Khan will reach Karachi on July 2 and will stay in the city for two days. In Karachi, Mr Khan has submitted his nomination papers from NA-243 constituency.

While addressing the Mianwali rally on Sunday, Mr Khan said the PTI government would strengthen state institutions including the National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and police.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2018

