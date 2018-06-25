ISPR warns public against phone calls by impersonators claiming to be military men

The Inter-Service Public Relations on Monday issued a warning, saying there were reports of "fake telephone calls being made to the general public by individuals impersonating as officials of the Pakistan Armed Forces”.

According to the details provided by the military’s media wing, the impersonators try to seek personal information like CNIC number and bank account details on the pretext of census verification.

“Please be aware that no such calls are being made from Pakistan Armed Forces,” the ISPR said in its statement, requesting public “not to respond to such calls, and immediately report the matter on our emergency helpline 1135 and 1125”.

This is not the first time such phone calls have been reported. Earlier in January, similar type of phone calls were made to several people, prompting the ISPR to issue a clarification. The military's media wing had warned the general public against such telephone calls.

Then in March a large number of people again reported receiving telephone calls, allegedly made by impersonators claiming to be army officials, seeking their personal details, including CNIC numbers and bank account information.

Moreover, last month the military’s media wing had issued a warning about a "malicious email" being sent using the name of ISPR.

ISPR had clarified that “this is a phishing email which has no link to ISPR”. It had asked the internet users to delete any email received from "invite@ispr.press" and report it as spam.