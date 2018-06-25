Imran Khan cleared to contest elections from NA-95

An appellate tribunal on Monday declared that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is qualified to contest elections from Mianwali's NA-95 constituency, DawnNewsTV reported.

The tribunal set aside the returning officer's (RO) decision to reject Khan's papers.

On June 19, the PTI chief's papers for NA-95 Mianwali were rejected on technical grounds.

Following the RO's decision, Khan filed an appeal in a Lahore High Court appellate tribunal last week, claiming that the reasons behind the RO's decision to reject his nomination papers were contrary to facts.

In today's hearing, the opposition argued that Khan had not declared all his assets in his nomination papers and the affidavit he submitted was not certified by an oath commissioner.

Furthermore, the Election Commission of Pakistan's lawyer said that Khan had not listed the assets of his children. Khan's papers only mention the assets of his sons but there is no mention of his alleged daughter.