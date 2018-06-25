DAWN.COM

Imran Khan cleared to contest elections from NA-95

Rana BilalUpdated June 25, 2018

An appellate tribunal on Monday declared that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is qualified to contest elections from Mianwali's NA-95 constituency, DawnNewsTV reported.

The tribunal set aside the returning officer's (RO) decision to reject Khan's papers.

On June 19, the PTI chief's papers for NA-95 Mianwali were rejected on technical grounds.

Following the RO's decision, Khan filed an appeal in a Lahore High Court appellate tribunal last week, claiming that the reasons behind the RO's decision to reject his nomination papers were contrary to facts.

In today's hearing, the opposition argued that Khan had not declared all his assets in his nomination papers and the affidavit he submitted was not certified by an oath commissioner.

Furthermore, the Election Commission of Pakistan's lawyer said that Khan had not listed the assets of his children. Khan's papers only mention the assets of his sons but there is no mention of his alleged daughter.

Comments (4)

What about me
Jun 25, 2018 12:24pm

How come an oath was accepted by tribunal as valid which was not given in person in front of a oath commissioner.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 25, 2018 12:39pm

This was expected as there is NO evidence or proof of any corruption against Imran Khan, he is honest, loyal and dedicated leader with integrity. He is not like Nawaz Sharif, Shabaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and others - vote wisely in the forthcoming elections!

What about me
Jun 25, 2018 12:45pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani There are corruptions other than financial, where he is far ahead of all leaders in Pakistan.

Mani
Jun 25, 2018 01:04pm

@What about me What corruption? Please elaborate, also who is in this world never did any sin? He is a patriot and honest and seems this thing is enough. And please do not give an example mullahs in your justifications.

