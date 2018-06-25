DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MMA kicks off election campaign from Peshawar

Bureau ReportUpdated June 25, 2018

Email


PESHAWAR: The Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) — a conglomerate of five religious parties — has launched its election campaign from Peshawar with a pledge to win general polls and form governments at the Centre and in the four provinces.

Addressing a rally at a ground along Ring Road on Sunday, MMA chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged people not to vote for what he called the agents of the West as they had done in the 2013 polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also read: Will reviving MMA have an impact on the 2018 elections?

He said that vested interests had tarnished the image of Pakistan and portrayed it as a secular and liberal state.

He said the experiment of 2002 was successful when the MMA swept elections in the province and the people of KP would repeat it on July 25. He said the MMA would remove the sense of deprivation among people.

Arbab Najibul Haq joined the JUI-F at the rally after quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf which did not give him a ticket for NA-30 Peshawar-IV. The JUI-F has given its ticket to Arbab Najib, but the MMA’s central body has yet to endorse it.

Interestingly, speakers from the JUI-F criticised the PTI for its government’s failure in KP, while leaders of the Jamaat-i-Islami, which was a coalition partner of Imran Khan’s party, rep­roached the Awami National Party, which remained in power from 2008 to 2013.

JI chief Sirajul Haq said other parties did not have a programme to end corruption and make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. He said the people would hold corrupt elements accountable in elections, adding that NAB had failed to recover looted wealth from the corrupt people.

JI leader Liaquat Baloch urged people to defeat liberal and secular forces in the elections to pave the way for enforcement of Sharia in the country.

Before addressing the rally, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Senator Sirajul Haq held a meeting to hammer out differences over distribution of tickets.

MMA provincial spokesman Abdul Wasay said that the alliance had already developed consensus on 33 National Assembly seats and 81 provincial assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
anees zed
Jun 25, 2018 10:07am

I would prefer an incompetent PTI government than a competent MMA government.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A class act

A class act

Yes, there have been other great Pakistani diplomats. But Jamsheed was among the very finest.

Editorial

Updated June 25, 2018

The militancy threat

THERE have been numerous successes in the long fight against militancy and the country is undeniably more stable and...
June 25, 2018

Revisiting Peca

ALMOST two years since the controversial Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act was passed, some of its ramifications with...
June 25, 2018

Preventing IHL violations

A RECENT report by the International Committee of the Red Cross has highlighted how, over the past decade and a ...
Updated June 24, 2018

Why ‘electables’?

THE PTI’s seemingly wholesale embrace of the practice has cast fresh light on a perennial problem in the...
June 24, 2018

Deposit protection

IT has been a decade in the works, but the eventual announcement by the State Bank of the launch of a deposit...
June 24, 2018

Drowning tragedies

OVER the past week, two drowning tragedies have put the spotlight on dangerous conditions in and near Karachi’s...