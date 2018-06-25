Pakistan on road to re-emergence, says new envoy to US
WASHINGTON: In his first public appearance on Saturday night, Pakistan’s new US ambassador Ali Jahangir Siddiqui urged all members of the Pakistani community living in the United States to participate in the country’s revival and re-emergence.
Mr Siddiqui, who presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump on Friday, said he was aware of the current status of the US-Pakistan relationship but he did not believe in conducting diplomacy through the media.
“Everyone needs to participate in Pakistan’s revival and re-emergence and we are well on our way towards it,” said Mr Siddiqui while telling the audience how a Latin American country, Colombia, faced the same challenges that Pakistan does but overcame them to become the region’s fourth largest economy.
Mr Siddiqui urged the Pakistani community to play its role in rebuilding Pakistan, instead of wasting their time in negative talk about their homeland.
“Work with us in order to get Pakistan back to where it once was,” he said, explaining how Pakistan was once seen as a strong emerging economy.
Sajid Tarar, a Republican politician of Pakistani origin who hosted the event, assured the ambassador of the community’s support in rebuilding the US-Pakistan relationship.
“The relationship is passing through a bad patch but if we work hard, we can put it back on the right track,” Mr Tarar said.
Mr Siddiqui was named the ambassador to the US on May 8, reached Washington on May 29, and presented his credentials on June 22.
Road to reemerge?From where?
If credibility of government is established, Pakistanis living abroad can and will help grow our country fast.
Words mean nothing. Stop giving emotional speeches like your predecessors have done and fix the system on the ground.
Establish free market economy with no government interference, elimate corruption, rationalize tax structure and reform the judicial system for timely and inexpensive justice for legal protection of investors. And by the way, as first step stop calling dual Pakistani origin citizens as traitors and ensure all rights and privileges to them so they feel comfortable in their mother land. Follow the Chinese model in which China welcomed American Chinese with open arms who brought the know how and their network to develop the Chinese economy. The Chinese from Hong Kong and Taiwan brought in the money. Take wise steps and do not waste time and resources on rehtoric which shall not deliver the results
@Raj from kashmir
@jawaid How fast? First clean up the mess. Be truthful.