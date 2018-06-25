DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan on road to re-emergence, says new envoy to US

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated June 25, 2018

Email


WASHINGTON: In his first public appearance on Saturday night, Pakistan’s new US ambassador Ali Jahangir Siddiqui urged all members of the Pakistani community living in the United States to participate in the country’s revival and re-emergence.

Mr Siddiqui, who presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump on Friday, said he was aware of the current status of the US-Pakistan relationship but he did not believe in conducting diplomacy through the media.

“Everyone needs to participate in Pakistan’s revival and re-emergence and we are well on our way towards it,” said Mr Siddiqui while telling the audience how a Latin American country, Colombia, faced the same challenges that Pakistan does but overcame them to become the region’s fourth largest economy.

Mr Siddiqui urged the Pakistani community to play its role in rebuilding Pakistan, instead of wasting their time in negative talk about their homeland.

“Work with us in order to get Pakistan back to where it once was,” he said, explaining how Pakistan was once seen as a strong emerging economy.

Sajid Tarar, a Republican politician of Pakistani origin who hosted the event, assured the ambassador of the community’s support in rebuilding the US-Pakistan relationship.

“The relationship is passing through a bad patch but if we work hard, we can put it back on the right track,” Mr Tarar said.

Mr Siddiqui was named the ambassador to the US on May 8, reached Washington on May 29, and presented his credentials on June 22.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

PAK US RELATIONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Raj
Jun 25, 2018 08:55am

Road to reemerge?From where?

jawaid
Jun 25, 2018 09:39am

If credibility of government is established, Pakistanis living abroad can and will help grow our country fast.

AW
Jun 25, 2018 10:03am

Words mean nothing. Stop giving emotional speeches like your predecessors have done and fix the system on the ground.

Establish free market economy with no government interference, elimate corruption, rationalize tax structure and reform the judicial system for timely and inexpensive justice for legal protection of investors. And by the way, as first step stop calling dual Pakistani origin citizens as traitors and ensure all rights and privileges to them so they feel comfortable in their mother land. Follow the Chinese model in which China welcomed American Chinese with open arms who brought the know how and their network to develop the Chinese economy. The Chinese from Hong Kong and Taiwan brought in the money. Take wise steps and do not waste time and resources on rehtoric which shall not deliver the results

Mian Mitthu Australian
Jun 25, 2018 10:06am

@Raj from kashmir

Asifa
Jun 25, 2018 10:15am

@jawaid How fast? First clean up the mess. Be truthful.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A class act

A class act

Yes, there have been other great Pakistani diplomats. But Jamsheed was among the very finest.

Editorial

Updated June 25, 2018

The militancy threat

THERE have been numerous successes in the long fight against militancy and the country is undeniably more stable and...
June 25, 2018

Revisiting Peca

ALMOST two years since the controversial Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act was passed, some of its ramifications with...
June 25, 2018

Preventing IHL violations

A RECENT report by the International Committee of the Red Cross has highlighted how, over the past decade and a ...
Updated June 24, 2018

Why ‘electables’?

THE PTI’s seemingly wholesale embrace of the practice has cast fresh light on a perennial problem in the...
June 24, 2018

Deposit protection

IT has been a decade in the works, but the eventual announcement by the State Bank of the launch of a deposit...
June 24, 2018

Drowning tragedies

OVER the past week, two drowning tragedies have put the spotlight on dangerous conditions in and near Karachi’s...