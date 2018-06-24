PML-N fields candidates against Chaudhary Nisar

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Sunday announced to field its candidates against the disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who is contesting the upcoming general elections as an independent candidate, DawnNewsTV reported.

The party fielded Mumtaz Khan and Raja Qamar Islam from NA-63 and NA-59, respectively. Both candidates will be contesting against the former interior minister.

PML-N had at first said that Nisar would be awarded a ticket from the party if he chooses to appear before the party's board. However, Nisar refused to do so, saying that as a "candidate who won eight consecutive elections and who never had to ask for a ticket in the past", he would not ask for his place in the election.

On Friday, Nisar had distanced himself from reports of strong statements made against the PML-N leadership and the Sharif family.

The PML-N took a long time to decide on which candidates to field against the heavyweight.