DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Soldier martyred in cross-border firing in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated June 24, 2018

Email


A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire across the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

Sepoy Niaz Ali was shot at from across a fenced part of the North Waziristan border, the ISPR said.

"We shall... complete the fencing undeterred," DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor vowed, as he tweeted news of the sepoy's martyrdom.

He added that Afghan cooperation is required [for fencing of the border], which he said was in the mutual interest of both countries.

Pakistan began fencing the Pak-Afghan border in 2017 to prevent cross-border movement of terrorists. Both countries accuse each other of harbouring militants and each denies the accusations.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Human rights and peace

Human rights and peace

How can the first UN report on human rights in Kashmir be utilised to alleviate the people’s suffering?

Editorial

Updated June 24, 2018

Why ‘electables’?

THE PTI’s seemingly wholesale embrace of the practice has cast fresh light on a perennial problem in the...
June 24, 2018

Deposit protection

IT has been a decade in the works, but the eventual announcement by the State Bank of the launch of a deposit...
June 24, 2018

Drowning tragedies

OVER the past week, two drowning tragedies have put the spotlight on dangerous conditions in and near Karachi’s...
Updated June 23, 2018

Bureaucracy changes

THE reshuffle is portrayed as a necessary act, and it may well be given the politicisation of the bureaucracy and ...
June 23, 2018

Amnesty deadline

WITH the deadline to avail the amnesty scheme only days away, pressure is mounting on the government to grant an...
June 23, 2018

Heritage in danger

WHAT had for a long time seemed inevitable, finally appears set to pass. The Lahore Fort and the city’s historic...