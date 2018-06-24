PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi declares assets worth Rs283.6m

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has declared assets worth Rs283.6 millions to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), it emerged on Sunday.

Documents annexed with his nomination form filed with the ECP show that Qureshi and some of his dependents have foreign accounts. His wife, a son and a daughter are mentioned as dependents.

According to the documents, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Qureshi has £88,000 in his bank account in London while his spouse has £26,512 in her foreign bank account.

Also read: Shah Mehmood Qureshi: Always next in line

Qureshi owns two houses in Multan, plus one each in Lahore and Islamabad. He also owns a flat in Lahore and two plots in DHA Bahawalpur.

The PTI leader showed the worth of his house in Dolat Gate area of Multan as Rs5,757,000. According to the documents, the worth of his house in Gulberg, Lahore is Rs65 million and that of his house in Islamabad's F7 area is Rs34.7 million.

The leader has gifted a house in Multan worth Rs10m to his son. He also gifted a six marla plot in Taj Bagh area of Lahore to his wife as well as two plots, worth Rs5.2m, in DHA Bahawalpur. His wife, meanwhile, possesses prize bonds worth Rs50.5m.

Qureshi also owns jewellery worth Rs7m and he uses furniture worth Rs2m. He uses four vehicles valued at Rs19.4m.

Jamshed Dasti has 'no assets'

Meanwhile, Jamshed Dasti, chief of the Awami Raj Party, has declared that he has no assets, as per his nomination papers filed with the ECP for NA-182.

He is contesting on six national assembly seats and one provincial assembly seat. He has no house, plot or vehicle registered under his name.

Richest of them all

An independent candidate contesting from NA-182 and PP-270 in Muzaffargarh has declared around Rs403 billion in assets, making him the richest candidate according to details of assets declared in the nomination papers that have come forward so far.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, based on his papers, is a billionaire who owns about two dozen properties in and outside Pakistan as well as investments and bank accounts in Dubai and the UK. The young Zardari has around Rs50m cash in hand and his bank accounts hold merely Rs13.86m, including Rs1,000 in Sindh Bank’s Larkana branch. He does not own any vehicle.

His father, Asif Ali Zardari, owns assets worth Rs758.66m.

Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter who entered active politics following the disqualification of her father and is now set to make her debut in electoral politics, owns assets worth over Rs0.840 billion.

PTI chief Imran Khan has declared net assets worth Rs38 million; PML-N scion Hamza Shahbaz has declared net assets worth over Rs411 million; former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif owns assets totalling over Rs159m.