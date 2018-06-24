DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

6 arrested in Turkey for 'insulting Erdogan on social media' as country goes to polls

APUpdated June 24, 2018

Email


Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and his wife Emine are greeted by suporters as they leave the polling station after casting their votes during snap twin Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Istanbul. — AFP
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and his wife Emine are greeted by suporters as they leave the polling station after casting their votes during snap twin Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Istanbul. — AFP

At least six people were arrested by Turkish authorities late on Saturday night for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on social media ahead of a campaign rally by his main opponent in Sunday's high-stakes presidential and parliamentary election.

State-run Anadolu news agency said the six were detained after videos posted on social media reportedly showed them shouting expletives against Erdogan. The news agency said they were later charged with "insulting state elders".

The agency said police were searching for other suspects.

Insulting the president is a crime punishable by up to four years in prison. Erdogan has filed close to 2,000 lawsuits against people, including school children, for insulting him.

As a goodwill gesture, he dropped the cases following a failed military coup in 2016. But many more cases have been filed since then.

Voters are flocking to polling centres today to cast ballots in an election that will complete Turkey's transition to a new executive presidential system, a move approved in a controversial referendum last year.

Erdogan, 64, is seeking re-election for a new five-year term, and his ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, is hoping to retain its majority in parliament.

Erdogan has overseen historic change in Turkey since his Islamic-rooted ruling party first came to power in 2002 after years of secular domination. But critics accuse the Turkish strongman of trampling on civil liberties and displaying autocratic behaviour.

The president is facing a more robust and united opposition this time, one that has vowed to return Turkey to a parliamentary democracy with strong checks and balances and decried what it calls Erdogan's "one-man rule".

Today's polls could either consolidate Erdogan's hold on power or curtail his vast political ambitions.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Human rights and peace

Human rights and peace

How can the first UN report on human rights in Kashmir be utilised to alleviate the people’s suffering?

Editorial

Updated June 24, 2018

Why ‘electables’?

THE PTI’s seemingly wholesale embrace of the practice has cast fresh light on a perennial problem in the...
June 24, 2018

Deposit protection

IT has been a decade in the works, but the eventual announcement by the State Bank of the launch of a deposit...
June 24, 2018

Drowning tragedies

OVER the past week, two drowning tragedies have put the spotlight on dangerous conditions in and near Karachi’s...
Updated June 23, 2018

Bureaucracy changes

THE reshuffle is portrayed as a necessary act, and it may well be given the politicisation of the bureaucracy and ...
June 23, 2018

Amnesty deadline

WITH the deadline to avail the amnesty scheme only days away, pressure is mounting on the government to grant an...
June 23, 2018

Heritage in danger

WHAT had for a long time seemed inevitable, finally appears set to pass. The Lahore Fort and the city’s historic...