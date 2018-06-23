Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq declares assets worth Rs2.9 million

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has declared assets worth Rs2.9 million in his nomination papers, DawnNewsTV reported on Saturday.

Documents annexed with the senator's nomination form filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) show that his total assets as of June 30, 2017 were Rs2,939,618.

He paid Rs138,573 by way of income tax in 2017, the documents, copies of which are available with Dawn.com, state.

His dependants listed in the affidavit attached are his wife, three sons and four daughters.

The JI emir has declared that he has five bank accounts (of which one is in his wife's and another in his son's name) holding a total of Rs1.88m.

Haq has also declared ownership of Pakistan Model School, a private school in Lower Dir; jewellery weighing 4.5 tolas (56.25g) valued at Rs240,000; and 12 kanals of land held in partnership.

According to the documents, the twice-appointed finance minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa does not own a car, is not a bank defaulter and does not own any foreign assets.

The form also mentions a loan made out to a Peshawar-based cloth merchant amounting to Rs1,050,000.

He is contesting for the upcoming election from Lower Dir's NA-23 constituency.