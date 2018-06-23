DAWN.COM

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq declares assets worth Rs2.9 million

Sirajuddin Updated June 23, 2018

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has declared assets worth Rs2.9 million in his nomination papers, DawnNewsTV reported on Saturday.

Documents annexed with the senator's nomination form filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) show that his total assets as of June 30, 2017 were Rs2,939,618.

He paid Rs138,573 by way of income tax in 2017, the documents, copies of which are available with Dawn.com, state.

His dependants listed in the affidavit attached are his wife, three sons and four daughters.

The JI emir has declared that he has five bank accounts (of which one is in his wife's and another in his son's name) holding a total of Rs1.88m.

Haq has also declared ownership of Pakistan Model School, a private school in Lower Dir; jewellery weighing 4.5 tolas (56.25g) valued at Rs240,000; and 12 kanals of land held in partnership.

According to the documents, the twice-appointed finance minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa does not own a car, is not a bank defaulter and does not own any foreign assets.

The form also mentions a loan made out to a Peshawar-based cloth merchant amounting to Rs1,050,000.

He is contesting for the upcoming election from Lower Dir's NA-23 constituency.

VTOL
Jun 23, 2018 07:15pm

Now here is a politician with integrity.

ARIF
Jun 23, 2018 07:17pm

He is the worst amir of JI.

Magnanimous approach
Jun 23, 2018 07:22pm

Alhamdolillah he's honest and true respectable person. He's not arrogant, or corrupt like other politicians.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 23, 2018 07:26pm

By far, one of the most modest, honest, realistic and true declarations of assets by any and all political leaders in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Zoraiz Zafar
Jun 23, 2018 08:13pm

Yeah, right.

Big John
Jun 23, 2018 08:30pm

Not a lot of money!

Owias
Jun 23, 2018 08:35pm

Sadiq and ameen

Khan
Jun 23, 2018 08:38pm

Rich guy

