DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PAT will not participate in elections: Dr Tahirul Qadri

Dawn.comJune 23, 2018

Email


Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on Saturday announced that the party will not participate in the upcoming General Elections.

Flanked by party officials in a press conference in Lahore, he said that the PAT had decided not to contest the elections because "the entire system" was "flawed and could not be called a democracy".

Dr Qadri said that the PAT will not become a part of the electoral process and would not be issuing tickets to any candidates.

On being asked, he clarified that he had deliberately never used the word 'boycott' and was only saying that PAT would not participate in the process as a political party.

"Neither electoral reforms were made nor any seriousness shown in the accountability process. We cannot be part of an election which does not have anything good for the people," he later said in a message on Twitter.

He also appeared irked by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) decision to give tickets to 'electables'. Without naming the party's chief Imran Khan, he said that the statement on electables as being essential for elections went against PTI's slogan of change.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Home

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 23, 2018

Bureaucracy changes

THE reshuffle is portrayed as a necessary act, and it may well be given the politicisation of the bureaucracy and ...
June 23, 2018

Amnesty deadline

WITH the deadline to avail the amnesty scheme only days away, pressure is mounting on the government to grant an...
June 23, 2018

Heritage in danger

WHAT had for a long time seemed inevitable, finally appears set to pass. The Lahore Fort and the city’s historic...
Updated June 22, 2018

Moody’s downgrade

IN what is likely to be the first in a string of ratings actions, Moody’s has downgraded the outlook on...
June 22, 2018

US’ isolationist mode

UNDER Donald Trump, what were up till now fringe positions of the American hard right are now becoming part of...
June 22, 2018

Dual nationality

IT is an emotional topic and has some roots in a narrow constitutional exclusion that the superior judiciary has...