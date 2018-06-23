DAWN.COM

Independent candidate in Muzaffargarh declares over Rs400 billion in assets

Muhammad AliUpdated June 23, 2018

Mohammad Hussain Shaikh declared assets worth over Rs400 billion. — DawnNewsTV
An independent candidate contesting from NA-182 and PP-270 in Muzaffargarh has declared around Rs403 billion in assets, it emerged on Saturday.

The candidate, Mohammad Hussain Shaikh, claims that he owns land comprising almost 40 per cent of Muzaffargarh city as well as the Lang Malana, Taliri, Chak Taliri and Latkaran areas.

He claims that the land had previously been disputed, but a Supreme Court bench comprising the chief justice, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Atta Bandial recently decided in his favour in a case that had went on for around 88 years.

While talking to DawnNewsTV, Shaikh said that the land owned by him was worth approximately Rs403.11 billion. His nomination papers, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, also state the worth of the previously disputed land at between Rs300 and Rs400 billion, in addition to other pieces of land valued in tens of millions of rupees.

Shaikh is now the richest candidate according to details of assets declared in the nomination papers that have come forward so far.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari have all declared assets worth hundreds of millions of rupees. PML-N's Amir Muqam and PPP's Arbab Alamgir have also declared assets worth billions.

adeel
Jun 23, 2018 06:40pm

Poor country, rich politicians.

Yasio
Jun 23, 2018 06:40pm

Is he the only one speaking truth about his assets ?

Ghani K
Jun 23, 2018 06:43pm

Elect him, with that much worth, hopefully, he won't be a dishonest politician.

THE MORNING STAR
Jun 23, 2018 06:58pm

That's surprising. He does not look rich at all.

worried
Jun 23, 2018 07:13pm

Is he filer or non filer FBR must check.

ali
Jun 23, 2018 07:16pm

Can somebody ask how he amassed so much wealth. How much tax has paid in the past etc etc

Captain
Jun 23, 2018 07:22pm

Why is he in politics then....?????

MONIER
Jun 23, 2018 07:22pm

When will they ask him to prove that this is all legally earned?

FMQ
Jun 23, 2018 07:23pm

3.30 billion dollars! More rich than Mian Mansha of Nishat group.

Ehsan
Jun 23, 2018 07:30pm

88year old case!! Will the courts take any action against such delayed justice.

Harmony-1©
Jun 23, 2018 07:40pm

Is he for real? I want him my leader if he did not amass all this through corruption.

Hatim
Jun 23, 2018 07:45pm

That makes him a billionaire even in dollar trends. Awesome.

Syed Ali
Jun 23, 2018 07:50pm

At least we have a honest Billionaire.

Starter
Jun 23, 2018 07:51pm

A controversial decision that was.Reportedly this guy had paid millions

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 23, 2018 07:53pm

At least he is honest, candid, frank, straight-forward and truthful in declaring his assets unlike majority of the contesting candidates in the upcoming 2018 Elections in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Kunal
Jun 23, 2018 07:59pm

400 billion ??? Are u serious ?

BhaRAT
Jun 23, 2018 08:04pm

Atleast he’s brave enough to declare his assets that means he didn’t get this much wealth through corrupt practices

Ali
Jun 23, 2018 08:05pm

I support him because he gave a fair value to his property unlike Nawaz Sharif, Bhutto and IK saying 8 Rupees/Marla ; 500 rupees/marla, 800 rupees/marla respectively

Sunny
Jun 23, 2018 08:06pm

Nice! But how much tax has he actually paid?

Zoraiz Zafar
Jun 23, 2018 08:12pm

Then he must be the richest Pakistani as well.

Bakhtawer Bilal
Jun 23, 2018 08:12pm

Now that all the candidates have declared their assetts, can the FBR vome into action and collect the taxes.

NYC
Jun 23, 2018 08:18pm

Weldon at least someone is truthful

Abdul Rahman Jan
Jun 23, 2018 08:23pm

This statement is mostly a lie it seems to me. From what I know of Layyah and Muzaffargarh areas, a large percentage of land here belongs to the family of late Punjab CM/Premier, Sir Sikandar Hyat Khan , since 1930s or earlier. I doubt that any other landowner exists there with this sort of holding. I would strongly urge the ECP and NAB to verify any such claims by anyone. How can someone have had a 88 years old case on land that did not belong to him? How and why did any SC bench declare in his favor when the facts seem dubious, in historical perspective?

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jun 23, 2018 08:30pm

One can hope,if elected not to indulge in corrupt practices like his compatriots in the political arena, by adding more to his present wealth sufficient to feed his many coming generation. This is a divine blessing that after waiting for such a long period to get justice, he is has been bestowed with such a riches which one cannot imagine or dream of, through the ruling of Supreme court of Pakistan It would be in the fitness of things and the need of the hour for him is to do real philanthropic work to alleviate living conditions of those miserable,hapless and unfortunate people suffering from abject poverty, which no doubt may be in thousands together, making bulk of his constituency, even if he is not elected due to any reason whatsoever. For all practical purposes, I wish him success in his present endeavor and pray that he remains clean and focused to work for his people who have put their trust and faith in him to become a savior in resolving problems they are faced with everyday

