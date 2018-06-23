DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

6 suspected terrorists killed in South Waziristan military operation

Dawn.comJune 23, 2018

Email


Six suspected terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation carried out by security forces in the Ladha region of South Waziristan, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press statement said on Saturday.

The operation, carried out under the broader Operation Raddul Fassad, was carried out on intelligence reports that militants had entered the area along with returning TDPs (temporarily displaced persons).

Among those killed by the forces was a "high-value target" identified as Nanakar, who is said to be involved in the killing of locals.

Two hawaldars, Razzaq Khan and Mumtaz Hussain, were martyred in an exchange of fire that took place during the operation.

According to the ISPR press release, the suspected terrorists had been in contact with a militant network in Afghanistan's Paktika province. Weapons, ammunition and communication equipment have been recovered from them.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

RADDUL FASAAD
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 23, 2018

Bureaucracy changes

THE reshuffle is portrayed as a necessary act, and it may well be given the politicisation of the bureaucracy and ...
June 23, 2018

Amnesty deadline

WITH the deadline to avail the amnesty scheme only days away, pressure is mounting on the government to grant an...
June 23, 2018

Heritage in danger

WHAT had for a long time seemed inevitable, finally appears set to pass. The Lahore Fort and the city’s historic...
Updated June 22, 2018

Moody’s downgrade

IN what is likely to be the first in a string of ratings actions, Moody’s has downgraded the outlook on...
June 22, 2018

US’ isolationist mode

UNDER Donald Trump, what were up till now fringe positions of the American hard right are now becoming part of...
June 22, 2018

Dual nationality

IT is an emotional topic and has some roots in a narrow constitutional exclusion that the superior judiciary has...