6 suspected terrorists killed in South Waziristan military operation

Six suspected terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation carried out by security forces in the Ladha region of South Waziristan, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press statement said on Saturday.

The operation, carried out under the broader Operation Raddul Fassad, was carried out on intelligence reports that militants had entered the area along with returning TDPs (temporarily displaced persons).

Among those killed by the forces was a "high-value target" identified as Nanakar, who is said to be involved in the killing of locals.

Two hawaldars, Razzaq Khan and Mumtaz Hussain, were martyred in an exchange of fire that took place during the operation.

According to the ISPR press release, the suspected terrorists had been in contact with a militant network in Afghanistan's Paktika province. Weapons, ammunition and communication equipment have been recovered from them.