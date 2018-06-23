DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Petition in LHC seeks public execution of Zainab's murderer

Rana BilalUpdated June 23, 2018

Email


The father of Zainab Amin, a six-year-old child whose rape and murder by Imran Ali in January 2018 had sparked national outrage, has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) demanding that his daughter's killer be hanged publicly.

Zainab's murder: the state must not succumb to mob mentality

The petition states that a public execution will "give [a] clear message of deterrence to everybody" and that "the murderer of Zainab should be given exemplary punishment so as to avoid any such tragedy in the future."

Take a look: No, death penalty is not a solution to child sexual abuse

The petition further says that according to Article 22 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), the government can carry out public executions if it is likely to create a deterrent effect.

Zainab, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in Kasur, had been kidnapped, raped and killed earlier this year. The incident had spawned the #JusticeForZainab campaign online and also resulted in an increased debate on and media reporting of child abuse cases.

On February 17, the accused Imran was found guilty by an Anti-Terrorism Court and was subsequently awarded four counts of the death penalty, one life term, a seven-year jail term and Rs4.1 million in fines.

In the aftermath of the verdict, a debate had taken place in the Senate and the Council of Islamic Ideology on whether public execution could be justified in certain cases. The lawmakers had eventually opposed the idea.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Harmony-1©
Jun 23, 2018 01:59pm

Do it as public demands it too.

The Artist
Jun 23, 2018 01:59pm

More importantly we need to know why the law was and is not working for ordinary justice - this case had little momentum were it not for media getting involved and it seemed Zanibs family did most of the investigative work. How about executing the law correctly?

Orakzai.
Jun 23, 2018 02:00pm

Public execution is bad idea.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 23, 2018

Bureaucracy changes

THE reshuffle is portrayed as a necessary act, and it may well be given the politicisation of the bureaucracy and ...
June 23, 2018

Amnesty deadline

WITH the deadline to avail the amnesty scheme only days away, pressure is mounting on the government to grant an...
June 23, 2018

Heritage in danger

WHAT had for a long time seemed inevitable, finally appears set to pass. The Lahore Fort and the city’s historic...
Updated June 22, 2018

Moody’s downgrade

IN what is likely to be the first in a string of ratings actions, Moody’s has downgraded the outlook on...
June 22, 2018

US’ isolationist mode

UNDER Donald Trump, what were up till now fringe positions of the American hard right are now becoming part of...
June 22, 2018

Dual nationality

IT is an emotional topic and has some roots in a narrow constitutional exclusion that the superior judiciary has...