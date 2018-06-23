DAWN.COM

Police suspect extortionists behind Charanjeet’s murder

Bureau ReportUpdated June 23, 2018

PESHAWAR: The counter terrorism department on Thursday arrested another suspect over the killing of Sikh peace activist Charanjeet Singh here.

Prime suspect in the case Shahryar was taken into custody on June 14.

Mr Charanjeet was killed by gunmen on May 29 in the Scheme Chowk area, where he’d a shop for several years.

Another suspect arrested; policeman shot dead in Hayatabad

In a statement issued here, the CTD said it had arrested Tariq in Badabher area after the main suspect informed the police about his role in the killing.

It said the police had registered a case against Tariq under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

A senior police official told Dawn that the local extortionists were behind Mr Charanjeet’s murder and that apparently, it had nothing to do with militancy.

He said the peace activist had received threatening calls from extortionists but the sought-after amount was not known.

POLICEMAN KILLED: Gunmen killed a policeman in Hayatabad area here on Thursday night.

A police official told Dawn that constable Shah Fahd was gunned down by two motorcyclists at around at 10:30pm when he was guarding the NAB Colony in Phase V area of Hayatabad.

He said the attackers later fled.

The policeman’s funeral prayers were offered in the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, where provincial police chief Mohammad Tahir, provincial NAB director general Farmanullah Jan, city police chief Qazi Jamilur Rehman and other senior officials were in attendance.

In a statement, the NAB said it was working with the police to catch and punish culprits.

HEROIN FACTORY SEIZED: The local police on Friday announced that they had busted a heroin factory here with the help of a federal intelligence agency.

SSP (operations) Javed Iqbal told reporters that acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted two cars and seized six kilogrammes of heroin from their hidden cavities before arresting Mohammad Zeeshan, Abdullah, Saddam and Zaman.

He said the arrested men told investigators that they had acquired drugs from Bashirabad area of the city.

The SSP said the police arrested another accused Sabaun and raided a heroin factory in Bashirabad area on his pointation.

He said the raid led to the seizure of seven kilogrammes of heroin, three kilogrammes of chemicals and equipment used in drug production, and arrest of two accused Shah Alam and Saeedullah.

The SSP said two accused were at large.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2018

