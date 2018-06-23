DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PPP to hire copter for Bilawal’s electioneering

Amjad MahmoodUpdated June 23, 2018

Email


LAHORE: The PPP plans to hire a helicopter for one week for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s electioneering in Punjab.

The party has yet to finalise its nominees for Punjab, the largest federating unit of the country, though it has announced candidates in other three provinces.

A PPP Punjab chapter leader told Dawn on Friday that as time for electioneering is short this time, the party had decided to hire the helicopter for the chairman’s province-wide tour. The Punjab chapter has ensured eight-day availability of the chairman and the provincial leadership is working out a hectic schedule of public meetings accordingly, he said.

He said Mr Bilawal tour would start from Rahim Yar Khan and culminate in Lahore. At least three rallies will be held every day.

According to him, candidates and workers from three to four adjacent constituencies will be invited to a public meeting as the paucity of time makes it impossible for the chairman to visit every constituency.

The party has yet to select its candidates for the province and it has been left with only five days to do the job as the nominees are to file their tickets to the Election Commission of Pakistan by June 28.

Senior PPP leader Abdul Qadir Shaheen says the party has finalised 90 per cent of the candidates. The announcement of candidates, he says, is being delayed to see selection of other parties, particularly the PML-N, so that adjustments could be made accordingly.

He said a hasty decision may give an opportunity to the people to disturb the PPP vote-bank who contest elections at all costs whether they are granted ticket by one party or not. The situation becomes critical in such constituencies where the party has equal chances of winning or losing the polls and there one needs to properly handle and accommodate these “trouble-makers”.

Mr Shaheen, who is also PPP’s manifesto committee member, says the manifesto is being given final touches these days and will be unveiled by the chairman in Karachi on June 27.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 23, 2018

Bureaucracy changes

THE reshuffle is portrayed as a necessary act, and it may well be given the politicisation of the bureaucracy and ...
June 23, 2018

Amnesty deadline

WITH the deadline to avail the amnesty scheme only days away, pressure is mounting on the government to grant an...
June 23, 2018

Heritage in danger

WHAT had for a long time seemed inevitable, finally appears set to pass. The Lahore Fort and the city’s historic...
Updated June 22, 2018

Moody’s downgrade

IN what is likely to be the first in a string of ratings actions, Moody’s has downgraded the outlook on...
June 22, 2018

US’ isolationist mode

UNDER Donald Trump, what were up till now fringe positions of the American hard right are now becoming part of...
June 22, 2018

Dual nationality

IT is an emotional topic and has some roots in a narrow constitutional exclusion that the superior judiciary has...