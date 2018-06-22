Caretaker PM asks president to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chairperson
The caretaker government has decided to remove Marvi Memon as chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), it emerged on Friday.
According to officials, Caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk has sent a summary to President Mamnoon Hussain, suggesting that Memon be removed as BISP chairperson.
The PPP and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have been demanding her removal as she was an MNA of the previous ruling party, PML-N, and was appointed as the head of BISP by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Memon had been elected to the National Assembly on a reserved seat for women from Sindh in 2013.
She had assumed the office in February 2015 after Enver Baig resigned as BISP chairman in protest after developing differences with the then finance minister Ishaq Dar.
The BISP had been launched by the PPP government in 2009 to provide monetary assistance to poor families.
Memon's proposed removal has been cited as part of efforts by the caretaker government and Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure holding of July 25 elections in a free and fair manner.
The government has recently carried out a massive reshuffling of the bureaucracy at the federal and provincial level, replacing all provincial chief secretaries and inspectors generals of police and other officials appointed by the PML-N government.
Memon, a daughter of former information minister Nisar Memon, had entered politics during the military regime of retired Gen Pervez Musharraf and served as an MNA between 2002 to 2008 of the former 'king's party', PML-Q.
She had joined the PML-N just days before the 2013 general elections. However, she has not been in the good books of the current PML-N leadership reportedly due to her controversial tweets in which she criticised certain policies of the PML-N government.
Sources in the PML-N say it is highly unlikely that she will be nominated again by the party for the July 25 elections.
Comments (7)
Great decision by the curtent care-taker government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Kindly shut down this BISP system altogether. Distributing money among masses without giving them education and skills does not make much sense. Teach masses to catch a fish rather than to eat all the time make more sense. We cannot susatain with these types of populist policies for long.
Next, she will be joining the party which will be coming in power to get back that position again.
Valid removal. No official of the PML-N should be in the government to influence any party or voters.
BISP is a sham and should never have started,it's bleeding the taxes in the name of a corrupt person.
She is competent person but sometimes to aggressively loyal to the wring people
@Malik Every one knows that it is basically used to distribute funds among the members of the PPP. The usage of the name of Benazir Bhutto makes it Halal for all of them. Who would dare challenge or check that? After all, Mr. Zardari, junior or senior can't be bothered to pay their poor deserving members' out of their now declared meagre assets.