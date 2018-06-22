DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hafiz Saeed's son, son-in-law to contest NA seats from Punjab

Javed HussainUpdated June 22, 2018

Email


A son and son-in-law of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed will be contesting the upcoming elections for National Assembly seats from Punjab, JuD's Deputy Information Secretary Ahmed Nadeem said on Friday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accepted the nomination papers of Hafiz Talha Saeed (son) and Hafiz Khalid Waleed (son-in-law) for NA-91 (Sargodha-IV) and NA-133 (Lahore-XI) respectively, the official said.

The two are among 265 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming polls on the little-known Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek's (AAT) ticket. The ECP had earlier refused to register the Milli Muslim League (MML) as a political party, which was considered a political front for the JuD.

Explore: Mumbai's long shadow: What led to Hafiz Saeed's arrest

The MML will put forward candidates from 80 NA and 185 provincial seats from across Pakistan, but the focus will remain on Punjab, where 50 NA and 152 provincial assembly candidates will be contesting from.

An election poster carrying picture of Hafiz Saeed declares Hafiz Talha as an MML-backed, AAT nominated candidate. — Photo courtesy JuD.
An election poster carrying picture of Hafiz Saeed declares Hafiz Talha as an MML-backed, AAT nominated candidate. — Photo courtesy JuD.

NA-91 Sargodha, where Talha Saeed — a lecturer at a university in Lahore — is contesting from, includes his father's native village, Chak 126 South. He will be using AAT's symbol, the 'chair'.

The AAT had earlier denied being in alliance with any political party and said that all candidates contesting the elections under its banner — including those from the MML — will also be members of the AAT.

Aurangzeb Farooqui's nomination challenged

A citizen in Karachi has moved the Elections Appellate Tribunal Sindh challenging the acceptance of Aurangzeb Farooqui's nomination papers from Malir's PS-91 constituency.

The appellant has argued that Farroqui is associated with Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) and Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) — both banned organisations — and has been nominated in the first information report of the Khurrram Zaki's murder.

He said that Farooqui, contesting under Rah-i-Haq Party banner, has also failed to disclose these details in his nomination papers, which should, therefore, be rejected.

Farooqui had been narrowly defeated in the 2013 elections from the erstwhile PS-128 constituency in Karachi.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
gaurav, IAS officer
Jun 22, 2018 07:54pm

FATF is waiting...just few days left

Shy Guy
Jun 22, 2018 07:54pm

This will ensure black listing of Pakistani

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 22, 2018 07:58pm

RSS equivalent of Pakistan in many ways, though one thing is for sure they don't cause harm to non Muslims in Pakistan. We have many JUD offices in Sindh, I have never heard or seen them causing problems for our beloved minorities. I keep an eye on JUD's activities in Sindh.

haris
Jun 22, 2018 08:04pm

nice

BhaRAT
Jun 22, 2018 08:11pm

No prove has been provided by India against Hafiz Saeed they’ve bashed him enough on media to make him a villain they have made him a scapegoat to hide their own Incompetence

ART KP
Jun 22, 2018 08:22pm

Extremists JUD will never be welcomed into KPK!

Hindu
Jun 22, 2018 08:33pm

Criminals.

Vikram Sood
Jun 22, 2018 08:44pm

This is an open invitation from Pakistan to world community, come and punish us.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Protecting our children

Protecting our children

Since 2013, when Sindh enacted a law against child marriage, only 51 cases have been registered.

Editorial

Updated June 22, 2018

Moody’s downgrade

IN what is likely to be the first in a string of ratings actions, Moody’s has downgraded the outlook on...
June 22, 2018

US’ isolationist mode

UNDER Donald Trump, what were up till now fringe positions of the American hard right are now becoming part of...
June 22, 2018

Dual nationality

IT is an emotional topic and has some roots in a narrow constitutional exclusion that the superior judiciary has...
Updated June 21, 2018

Failed coalition in IHK

A RADICAL experiment has ended in a somewhat predictable but nevertheless spectacular failure. With the decision by...
June 21, 2018

Abraaj’s downfall

THE rise of Abraaj is a story of daring investments and meteoric growth. Its downfall has been faster still. What...
June 21, 2018

Annual moon sighting

IN what has become a yearly occurrence, the festivities of Eidul Fitr in Pakistan were marred somewhat when much of...