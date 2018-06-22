Chaudhry Nisar strongly denies reports of remarks made against Nawaz Sharif
During a press conference held in Islamabad on Friday, PML-N's self-dubbed "devil's advocate" Chaudhry Nisar Ali strongly denied incendiary statements he was recently reported to have issued against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Nisar said he was campaigning when news broke that he had allegedly remarked that "These Sharifs will not able to show their faces anywhere if I decide to open my mouth."
He claimed he had immediately rejected the statements and "most of the media outlets carried the rejection in their newspapers and on their TV channels".
"Nonetheless, there were a few, especially Urdu newspapers, that went so far as to write articles about these statements all the while also having carried the rejection in their newspapers," he claimed.
The disgruntled former PML-N leader further said that his inaugural address in Chakri as an independant candidate was treated similarly in that the contents of his speech were taken out of context "and all sorts of things were said".
"That speech is on record because the media was present that day," he said, adding that "before you [the media] paint my statements in all sorts of shady hues and misrepresent them with ludicrous angles, at least listen to the recording first to see what I said".
"When did I ever say such words? I had only said that I intended to explain the differences that had arose over the past year between me and Nawaz Sharif and my reason for standing as an independent candidate during my inaugural speech at Chakri," he said.
He acknowledged that he had in fact chosen not to elaborate on his remarks owing to Kulsoom Nawaz's illness. He further admitted that he did say that if things got to the point when it is calculated who owes whom, the scales would tip heavier on Nawaz's side.
However, Nisar dismissed all controversies saying that they were political statements, not personal ones.
"Many 'respected' channels said that I had claimed I would not say anything, but then contrary to my claim I had issued statements nonetheless," he said.
"A lot of fake news can be ignored, but at this time I am running an election campaign," he said exasperatedly, asserting that it is necessary that any small measure of false news being spread demands clarification for which he had decided to hold the press conference.
Chaudhry Nisar declared that he will be contesting from four different constituencies, promising that he will soon explain the reasons behind running a solo campaign along with the nature of differences between him and Nawaz.
"This is not my style ... It isn't how I do politics even when I'm dealing with political opponents," he maintained.
"It is your right to obtain information and to publish it, your duty, and I respect that. I absorb the fiercest of remarks issued against me. But these aren't normal times," he said appealing to the media outlets to thoroughly vet and verify statements attributed to him.
He further complained that in the unfortunate race to break news, it takes only one channel to run something defamatory against someone and then it gets snapped up by all others.
Never seen such a coward politician.... If you don't have anything to say why you wasting time with ur useless press conferences..
Still confused! Nisar sb seems to look for some sort of bargaining...
Undecided ....
When you yourself are confused, how can you convince your voters...
Did he Check the Response from the ranks of PMLN ? None of them out spoken against Nisar after press conference. He Should be ashamed of himself. Now, UTURN after his words?
Its Look True that ,some media houses are playing negative role in current situation . Instead of diffusing they are fueling in it
He is definitely confused.
Please gather some courage and come out what you really wants to say. Don't talk between the lines about your friend NS and pmln. Your keeping mum and confused statements leads media to fill in the blanks. Its not the media its you. You have many empty threats in the past against many politicians. Now please come clean.
Without a U-turn, a politician is not a politician; so it seems!
A very late rebuttal. According to fast changing scenerio of goodwill, credibility, of PML(N) a rescue to party is imperative. and again back to square one, a good political move by Ch Nisar, the future of Sharifs is bleak, they will remain badly engaged in litigation, that ofcourse includes Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza. A manlike Ch Nisar can save the party, and join the broken threads of string.
nisar, there is no place for you in our society.
As long as he was perceived to be anti Nawaz, all the PTI crowd was so happy with Nisar that he was invited to join PTI but all of a sudden he is the worst guy in Pakistan. Chill guys. thank
Is is trying to come back to PML after rejection from PTI