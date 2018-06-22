Journalist Marvi Sirmed's home ransacked; electronic devices, travel documents stolen

Journalist and activist Marvi Sirmed's laptops and other valuables have been burgled from her home in Islamabad, her husband reported on Thursday.

Manzoor Sirmed reported on Twitter that the family had found their home ransacked upon returning from Lahore after Eid. He said that laptops and other valuables present in the house were taken away.

On return from Lahore after Eid found our home in Islamabad broken into, creating panic all around. Third time our mine, @RwailSirmed laptops & @MarviSirmed 's valuables looted. — Sirmed Manzoor (@sirmedmanzoor) June 21, 2018

Daily Times — which Marvi is a correspondent of — reported that two laptops, one smartphone, passports of family members and other travel documents were taken.

Surprisingly, her jewellery — apart from a gold ring and two bangles — was largely left untouched.

Marvi also told the Daily Times that the 'burglars' had detached her new passports from old ones "and took the valid ones while leaving the expired ones behind".

The publication's editor, Raza Rumi, posted pictures of the ransacked house on Twitter, highlighting the peculiarity of the 'robbery'.

"Everything [was] scanned but only laptops, one smartphone and travel documents [were] taken by the 'thieves'."

Extremely disturbing. @dailytimespak correspondent & staff writer @marvisirmed’s home in #Islamabad was ransacked while she & her hubby @sirmedmanzoor were away for Eid holidays. Everything scanned but only laptops,1 smartphone & travel docs taken by the ‘thieves’. #ruleoflaw pic.twitter.com/biO1vzdIMx — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) June 21, 2018

Rights organisations, journalists, activists and other prominent Pakistanis expressed their concerns on Twitter over the incident.

Thieves interested in laptops and mobiles of @marvisirmed & @sirmedmanzoor seems to be the disturbing new normal in #Pakistan . #Islamabad police would be unable to trace the thieves as usual bcoz journalists can be targeted with impunity.https://t.co/Q9jjlMIFF0 — Arshad Sharif (@arsched) June 22, 2018

It’s highly condemnable that residence of @marvisirmed & @sirmedmanzoor was ransacked. It has happened before to them, high time for authorities to give us believable answer as who are the culprits. With you in solidarity Marvi& Sirmed — Owais Tohid (@OwaisTohid) June 21, 2018

This is beyond disturbing. Beyond, even, outrageous. Uncouth and vile intimidation of the worst kind. When you see this happening all around you, you have to wonder just how scared those who do this must be to resort to such tactics. Depressed. — Adil Najam عادل نجم (@AdilNajam) June 22, 2018

Our council member @marvisirmed's long-standing record as a human rights defender speaks for itself in an environment that is increasingly hostile to dissent. Base attempts to intimidate her and others are utterly insupportable. @meranaam @dailytimespak https://t.co/SVAwpQR7Ek — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) June 22, 2018

The incident adds to growing concerns over what seems to be the systematic targeting of individuals and institutions critical of the state.

Waqas Goraya, a prominent Pakistani blogger based abroad, alleged yesterday that his family had received phone calls and unsolicited visits from personnel said to be representing security agencies. He alleged that his family — especially his elderly parents — were being harassed and threatened with abductions if he did not "shut up" on social media.

Goraya had been one of the bloggers who was disappeared in early 2017. He had later alleged that he was abducted, held and tortured by security agencies for three weeks.

Another prominent journalist/activist, Gul Bukhari, was briefly abducted at the start of this month while on her way to work. She was later released after hours in illegal detention. It is believed that she was targeted for her outspoken views and criticism of anti-democratic forces.