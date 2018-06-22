DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Musharraf resigns as APML chairman

Javed HussainUpdated June 22, 2018

Email


Former president Pervez Musharraf has resigned as the chairman of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), according to the new party chairman, Dr Mohammad Amjad.

Dr Amjad told DawnNewsTV that Musharraf had tendered his resignation to the party on June 18 due to the Peshawar High Court's 2013 verdict which had disqualified him from politics for life.

That verdict has been challenged on Musharraf's behalf in the Supreme Court, which had issued a directive earlier this month allowing him to file his nomination papers only if he returned and was present in the court hearing on June 13 in Lahore, cautioning that the fate of the papers would be subject to the final decision in the present case.

Read more: SC gives Musharraf time until tomorrow, wonders why the 'commando' is 'so afraid'

Although Musharraf's representatives had submitted his nomination papers for Chitral's NA-1 seat, the former military ruler failed to return to Pakistan after which the SC withdrew its directive allowing nomination papers to be filed.

Musharraf explained that he had put off his return after the SC order forced him to change his mind.

Speaking to journalists via video link, the former president said the apex court order "barring the authorities from arresting me till my appearance before the august court has forced me to rethink my plans about return".

"There will be no benefit of my return to the country if I am arrested just after my appearance before the court," he said.

"The entire world knows that I am not a coward, but now I will wait for an appropriate time to return," he claimed.

Subsequently, Musharraf resigned from APML chairmanship, and also sent his resignation to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

After he stepped down, the party's Central Executive Committee elected Dr Amjad as their new leader, with Mehreen Malik Adam set to serve as secretary general.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
GHALIBJEEE
Jun 22, 2018 12:00pm

Man of Ethics.

Not like NS or FS who hand to be forced out.

Chaman Bahar
Jun 22, 2018 12:09pm

Good, now enjoy your retirement period

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Why I love Chaudhry Nisar

Why I love Chaudhry Nisar

Nisar does this impossible act where he regrets a certain part of the past, without bringing in his own loyalty.

Opinion

Protecting our children

Protecting our children

Since 2013, when Sindh enacted a law against child marriage, only 51 cases have been registered.

Editorial

Updated June 22, 2018

Moody’s downgrade

IN what is likely to be the first in a string of ratings actions, Moody’s has downgraded the outlook on...
June 22, 2018

US’ isolationist mode

UNDER Donald Trump, what were up till now fringe positions of the American hard right are now becoming part of...
June 22, 2018

Dual nationality

IT is an emotional topic and has some roots in a narrow constitutional exclusion that the superior judiciary has...
Updated June 21, 2018

Failed coalition in IHK

A RADICAL experiment has ended in a somewhat predictable but nevertheless spectacular failure. With the decision by...
June 21, 2018

Abraaj’s downfall

THE rise of Abraaj is a story of daring investments and meteoric growth. Its downfall has been faster still. What...
June 21, 2018

Annual moon sighting

IN what has become a yearly occurrence, the festivities of Eidul Fitr in Pakistan were marred somewhat when much of...