Sharjeel declares Rs160m assets in nomination form

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated June 22, 2018

HYDERABAD: Interned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has declared assets in his and his wife’s names worth Rs160m as on June 30, 2017.

These assets have been brought on record along with his candidature for PS-63 (Tandojam) he had won in the last general elections.

His assets’ worth has decreased by Rs13.7m from fiscal 2016 when it stood at Rs173.758m.

An agriculturist by profession, Sharjeel Memon has properties here and abroad. His immovable properties held within Pakistan include two houses in Karachi’s Defence area worth Rs4,400,000 and Rs9,700,000 as well as a plot of 120sq yds in Karachi worth Rs120,000 and agricultural land as well as Tharparkar house worth Rs15,080,000.

His two properties, one in his wife’s name, are valued at Rs98,900,000 in Dubai and a flat worth Rs50,000,000 is outside Pakistan.

He has a business (International Gulf Group) of Rs3,000,000 in his wife’s name as partner.

He has no assets bought out of remittances from abroad. Memon owns three vehicles worth Rs39,570,000. Jewellery, including 450 tola gold worth Rs300,000, belongs to his wife (partly inherited and dowry) and Rs80,791,389 cash.

Cash in bank is Rs32,112,524. His furniture and fixtures worth Rs25,00,000 and rental agricultural land’s value is Rs3,200,000. He has done MA Economics and BE Civil Engineering.

He paid income tax of last three assessment years Rs2,211,858 (2017), Rs2,185,304 (2016) and Rs2,098,599 (2015). He paid agriculture income tax of Rs4,650,000, Rs6,067,500 and Rs10,069,803 for 2017, 2016 and 2015 respectively. He is facing a reference (50/2016) in Accountability Court.

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2018

