Jamsheed Marker passes away in Karachi

Veteran diplomat Jamsheed Marker, a prominent member of the Parsi community, passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

Isphanyar Bhandara confirmed the news to Dawn, saying that Marker, 95, had been quite frail of late.

Marker served the country as a diplomat for at least 30 years in more countries than any other diplomat ─ according to the Guinness Book of World Records ─ including the United States, Ghana, France, Japan and Geneva.

He was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2003.

Marker was a lover of music and the arts. He spent a lot of time in his study where the walls are lined with bookracks, memorabilia, paintings and photographs.

Marker, born in 1922 to a Parsi family with ties to Pakistan's shipping and pharmaceutical business, attended The Doon School in India's Uttarakhand state for his early education. He later attended Forman Christian College University in Lahore.

He had a passion for cricket, and began playing cricket at FC College. He went on to become one of Pakistan's earliest radio cricket commentators, along with Omar Kureishi. The two had amazing chemistry that made cricket commentary in Pakistan as popular as the sport itself.

According to journalist Susan Taylor, he joined the diplomatic service in 1965 and was appointed Pakistan's ambassador to Ghana.

More details to follow.