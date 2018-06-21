Jamsheed Markar passes away in Karachi
Veteran Pakistani diplomat Jamsheed Markar passed away in Karachi on Thursday.
Isphanyar Bhandara confirmed the news to Dawn, saying that Markar, 95, had been quite frail of late.
Markar served the country as a diplomat for an illustrious 30-year-long career in more countries than any other diplomat including the United States, Ghana, France, Japan and Geneva.
Markar, born in 1922 to a Parsi family with ties to Pakistan's shipping and pharmaceutical business, attended The Doon School in India's Uttarakhand state for his early education. He later attended Forman Christian College University in Lahore.
He had a passion for cricket, and began playing cricket at FC College. He went on to become one of Pakistan's earliest radio cricket commentators, along with Omar Kureishi. The two had amazing chemistry that made cricket commentary in Pakistan as popular as the sport itself.
According to journalist Susan Taylor, he joined the diplomatic service in 1965 and was appointed Pakistan's ambassador to Ghana.
He has served in 10 different capitals, with nine further concurrent accreditations.
As ambassador to the US in 1986, he is said to have helped "negotiate" the Soviet military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Taylor has lauded Markar for his role in bringing out resolution of the East Timor conflict and its independence.
Markar also served as under-secretary general at the United Nations, and as a special adviser to Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary general.
In September 2004, then prime minister Shaukat Aziz named Markar as ambassador-at-large for his years of service.
Markar was a lover of music and the arts. He spent a lot of time in his study where the walls are lined with bookracks, memorabilia, paintings and photographs.
He was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz for his services in 2003.
Comments (39)
A diplomat of distinction ....and more importantly a gentleman.
One of Pakistans finest sons- A true gentleman who did his best to serve his country. He will be missed
The cricket commentator and the diplomat par excellence. May he rest in peace. Ameen.
So sad. RIP.
As an avid cricket fan, I used to love listening to Jamshed Marker and Umar Quraishi on the radio with their ball by ball commentary of cricket matches. My condolences to the Marker family. He was truly a great Pakistani. Could you please post a proper picture of Jamshed in the Dawn.I need it for my scrap book.Thanks.
inna nillah wa inna ilaahe rajioon
A great motivation to all Pakistanis, yet another gem produced by Pakistani foreign service. Long live Pakistan's foreign service and their great officers and staff.
RIP Mr Marker.
RIP True Pakistani
And one to be very proud of
We are losing the people who made Pakistan and who lived the great vision this country was founded on
We are left with the Zardaris, Shariffs etc etc…
Condolences to Ambassador Jamsheds family.
One of Pakistan's finest sons-A true gentleman who always gave his best for his country
Rest in peace sir. Your name has been familiar through the newspapers since the 80s in my life.
A symbol of the good days of Pakistan when even a non-Muslim could become one of the most known diplomats from the country.
You will be greatly missed - an icon - a gentleman- a true Pakistani - RIP Mr. Marker
Jamshedpur Marker was not only a star diplomat.who,while in Washington DC gave really tough time to India,he was a great human being.Apart from his diplomatic responsibilities,he and his wife participated and promoted work on charity.The Pakistan authorities asked him to continue in service,but,unlike others,he said that for health reasons he was unable to serve the country any longer.
Once I And late Mr Hanafi were attending a meeting in Washington DC.Mr Marker was our ambassador in U S A.that Mr Marker had come to the IMF building only to say hello toMr Hanafi and myself..What a great man he was.
A great man gone. RIP
Pakistan survived with fame because of such great diplomats who represented Pakistan wit courage. May his soul rest in peace.
Most common people know him as remarkable cricket commentary besides being a diplomat. RIP.
A great loss, used to love his cricket commentary on radio along with Omar Qureshi in the 60's. Great loss. RIP.
RIP Ambassador Marker. Our respects.
RIP
Love to my Parsi family. Thank you for our Parsi schooling in Pakistan.
Another gentleman passes away after mushtaq yousafi. This country is becoming poorer in terms of ethics .
Ambassador Marker was a great human being. His death will be mourned by legions of cricket lovers.
Thank you for your services to Pakistan Mr Ambassador.
A gentleman. Good human.
Rest in power sir
Pride of Pakistan. A light has extinguished.
We lost another stalwart, a true Pakistani, and fine gentleman.
An incredible son of Pakistan... a larger than life human being... loved by the entire nation in total unanimity... thank you for your selfless service... rest peacefully my brother
The last of the cricket Icon with whom I spent my youth. He will be missed. RIP.
He will be missed. He was a very sensible and caring human being.
We don't have more like him.
Exceptional human being. May he rest in Peace. He was one of a kind. A great Pakistani..
Gentlemen like Jansheed Marker, Ardshir Cawasjee, and in general the Parsis in Pakistan have great contributions to Pakistan. The Parsi community has done great in eye care. Besides silently they are the biggest contributors.
RIP
Rest In Peace
Indeed a sad day for Pakistan. Condolences.
Will always remember his partnership with Omer Qureshi and great cricket commentaries. One who served Pakistan so well. And he was blessed with such a long life.
Dear Marker Saheb, stay blessed. You are a true Pakistani and you will be remembered sir!!!
The awards for academic proficiency in his(and my) alma mater Doon are called Marker cups. Jamsheed and his brother were amongst the first few pupils of the school when it started in 1935.