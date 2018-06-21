DAWN.COM

Jamsheed Markar passes away in Karachi

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated June 21, 2018

Veteran Pakistani diplomat Jamsheed Markar passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

Isphanyar Bhandara confirmed the news to Dawn, saying that Markar, 95, had been quite frail of late.

Markar served the country as a diplomat for an illustrious 30-year-long career in more countries than any other diplomat including the United States, Ghana, France, Japan and Geneva.

Markar, born in 1922 to a Parsi family with ties to Pakistan's shipping and pharmaceutical business, attended The Doon School in India's Uttarakhand state for his early education. He later attended Forman Christian College University in Lahore.

Markar at the United Nations. ─ Photo courtesy Jamsheed Markar
Markar at the United Nations. ─ Photo courtesy Jamsheed Markar

He had a passion for cricket, and began playing cricket at FC College. He went on to become one of Pakistan's earliest radio cricket commentators, along with Omar Kureishi. The two had amazing chemistry that made cricket commentary in Pakistan as popular as the sport itself.

According to journalist Susan Taylor, he joined the diplomatic service in 1965 and was appointed Pakistan's ambassador to Ghana.

He has served in 10 different capitals, with nine further concurrent accreditations.

As ambassador to the US in 1986, he is said to have helped "negotiate" the Soviet military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Taylor has lauded Markar for his role in bringing out resolution of the East Timor conflict and its independence.

Markar with former UN secretary general Kofi Annan. ─ Photo courtesy Jamsheed Markar
Markar with former UN secretary general Kofi Annan. ─ Photo courtesy Jamsheed Markar

Markar also served as under-secretary general at the United Nations, and as a special adviser to Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary general.

In September 2004, then prime minister Shaukat Aziz named Markar as ambassador-at-large for his years of service.

Markar was a lover of music and the arts. He spent a lot of time in his study where the walls are lined with bookracks, memorabilia, paintings and photographs.

He was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz for his services in 2003.

Comments (39)

1000 characters
Parvez
Jun 21, 2018 02:33pm

A diplomat of distinction ....and more importantly a gentleman.

Javed Kureishi
Jun 21, 2018 02:37pm

One of Pakistans finest sons- A true gentleman who did his best to serve his country. He will be missed

SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 21, 2018 02:38pm

The cricket commentator and the diplomat par excellence. May he rest in peace. Ameen.

Javid Shirazi
Jun 21, 2018 02:42pm

So sad. RIP.

Zorro
Jun 21, 2018 02:43pm

As an avid cricket fan, I used to love listening to Jamshed Marker and Umar Quraishi on the radio with their ball by ball commentary of cricket matches. My condolences to the Marker family. He was truly a great Pakistani. Could you please post a proper picture of Jamshed in the Dawn.I need it for my scrap book.Thanks.

Walied
Jun 21, 2018 02:50pm

inna nillah wa inna ilaahe rajioon

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 21, 2018 02:53pm

A great motivation to all Pakistanis, yet another gem produced by Pakistani foreign service. Long live Pakistan's foreign service and their great officers and staff.

RIP Mr Marker.

Pakistani baluch
Jun 21, 2018 02:59pm

RIP True Pakistani

And one to be very proud of

We are losing the people who made Pakistan and who lived the great vision this country was founded on

We are left with the Zardaris, Shariffs etc etc…

Condolences to Ambassador Jamsheds family.

Javed Kureishi
Jun 21, 2018 03:06pm

One of Pakistan's finest sons-A true gentleman who always gave his best for his country

Ramesh
Jun 21, 2018 03:15pm

Rest in peace sir. Your name has been familiar through the newspapers since the 80s in my life.

Aman
Jun 21, 2018 03:32pm

A symbol of the good days of Pakistan when even a non-Muslim could become one of the most known diplomats from the country.

Syed Z
Jun 21, 2018 03:33pm

You will be greatly missed - an icon - a gentleman- a true Pakistani - RIP Mr. Marker

M.Ashraf Janjua
Jun 21, 2018 03:46pm

Jamshedpur Marker was not only a star diplomat.who,while in Washington DC gave really tough time to India,he was a great human being.Apart from his diplomatic responsibilities,he and his wife participated and promoted work on charity.The Pakistan authorities asked him to continue in service,but,unlike others,he said that for health reasons he was unable to serve the country any longer.

Once I And late Mr Hanafi were attending a meeting in Washington DC.Mr Marker was our ambassador in U S A.that Mr Marker had come to the IMF building only to say hello toMr Hanafi and myself..What a great man he was.

Zak
Jun 21, 2018 03:52pm

A great man gone. RIP

Gerry dcunha
Jun 21, 2018 03:56pm

Pakistan survived with fame because of such great diplomats who represented Pakistan wit courage. May his soul rest in peace.

M. Siddique
Jun 21, 2018 04:01pm

Most common people know him as remarkable cricket commentary besides being a diplomat. RIP.

ehsan maher
Jun 21, 2018 04:08pm

A great loss, used to love his cricket commentary on radio along with Omar Qureshi in the 60's. Great loss. RIP.

Syed Anjum Ali
Jun 21, 2018 04:10pm

RIP Ambassador Marker. Our respects.

atif
Jun 21, 2018 04:12pm

RIP

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 21, 2018 04:23pm

Love to my Parsi family. Thank you for our Parsi schooling in Pakistan.

Hera
Jun 21, 2018 04:27pm

Another gentleman passes away after mushtaq yousafi. This country is becoming poorer in terms of ethics .

javed qamer Washington DC
Jun 21, 2018 05:30pm

Ambassador Marker was a great human being. His death will be mourned by legions of cricket lovers.

Taimoor Khan
Jun 21, 2018 05:34pm

Thank you for your services to Pakistan Mr Ambassador.

Moth
Jun 21, 2018 05:39pm

A gentleman. Good human.

Khalyee_Makhlooq
Jun 21, 2018 05:46pm

Rest in power sir

Ilyas K Khan, London
Jun 21, 2018 05:50pm

Pride of Pakistan. A light has extinguished.

Saifuddin Takhtawala
Jun 21, 2018 05:51pm

We lost another stalwart, a true Pakistani, and fine gentleman.

Sami
Jun 21, 2018 06:04pm

An incredible son of Pakistan... a larger than life human being... loved by the entire nation in total unanimity... thank you for your selfless service... rest peacefully my brother

TKHAN
Jun 21, 2018 06:10pm

The last of the cricket Icon with whom I spent my youth. He will be missed. RIP.

Seedh A. Sharif
Jun 21, 2018 06:38pm

He will be missed. He was a very sensible and caring human being.

Surya Kant
Jun 21, 2018 07:09pm

We don't have more like him.

khakan Babar
Jun 21, 2018 07:16pm

Exceptional human being. May he rest in Peace. He was one of a kind. A great Pakistani..

Magnanimous approach
Jun 21, 2018 07:31pm

Gentlemen like Jansheed Marker, Ardshir Cawasjee, and in general the Parsis in Pakistan have great contributions to Pakistan. The Parsi community has done great in eye care. Besides silently they are the biggest contributors.

Khurrum Ahmed
Jun 21, 2018 07:47pm

RIP

Mirza
Jun 21, 2018 08:17pm

Rest In Peace

Shujaat khan
Jun 21, 2018 08:21pm

Indeed a sad day for Pakistan. Condolences.

Syed Moinuddin, Canada
Jun 21, 2018 09:19pm

Will always remember his partnership with Omer Qureshi and great cricket commentaries. One who served Pakistan so well. And he was blessed with such a long life.

Abdul Nasir Mughal
Jun 21, 2018 09:20pm

Dear Marker Saheb, stay blessed. You are a true Pakistani and you will be remembered sir!!!

ANT
Jun 21, 2018 09:35pm

The awards for academic proficiency in his(and my) alma mater Doon are called Marker cups. Jamsheed and his brother were amongst the first few pupils of the school when it started in 1935.

