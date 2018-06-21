Caretaker PM vows to take all-out steps to ensure free, fair polls

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday called the upcoming general election “crucial and the most important phase of our political history” and vowed to take every possible step to ensure free, fair and transparent polling on July 25 with strict security arrangements so that the maximum number of people could use their right of franchise.

During his first visit to Karachi after assuming office, PM Mulk spent a busy day as he chaired back-to-back meetings to review law and order with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and caretaker Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rahman at the Governor House.

In the meeting, he said that formation of the new government and transfer of power according to democratic norms would be ensured and every required step was being taken for the purpose, said a statement issued from Governor House.

Retired Justice Nasirul Mulk visits Quaid’s mausoleum; chairs law and order meeting

“The July 25 elections are the most crucial and important phase of our political history,” the caretaker PM said. “All available means should be utilised to ensure security to life and property during the election process. Special measures should also be taken to maintain better environment in Karachi, which is the economic hub of the country.”

The prime minister and the governor discussed issues of mutual interest, especially related to holding of the general election in a free, fair and transparent manner in the province by providing equal opportunities to all political parties and ensuring peace and security on polling day, said the statement.

During the meeting, the Sindh governor said that the upcoming elections would define the direction of the country’s economic progress and prosperity.

He said the people should cast their vote in the greater interest of the country and on the basis of performance of political parties.

Earlier, Mr Mulk visited the Quaid’s mausoleum to pay homage to the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Accompanied by the Sindh governor and CM, he also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum.

At the Governor House, he also visited the room where items used by Quaid-i-Azam were preserved.

The caretaker PM appreciated the staff for taking due care of a “great national heritage”.

PM Mulk also chaired a meeting regarding security situation in the province.

He was briefed by police and Rangers authorities about the law and order situation in Karachi and other parts of the province.

They also shared details of a security plan for electioneering and the day of polling.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2018